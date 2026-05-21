news
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
-
Briefer - collaborative data workspace for teams - LinuxLinks
Briefer is a collaborative data workspace for teams that want to analyse, present, and share data from a single web application.
It combines notebook-style documents with dashboard publishing so users can build reports, explore data, and create lightweight internal data apps that are accessible to both technical and non-technical colleagues.
This is free and open source software.
Papermerge - web-based document management system - LinuxLinks
Papermerge is a web-based document management system designed for digital archives and scanned paperwork.
It helps you store, organize, index, and retrieve documents such as PDFs and image scans through a browser-based interface that’s aimed at making long-term document storage easier and more manageable.
This is free and open source software.
Six Sines - small synthesizer - LinuxLinks
Six Sines is a compact software synthesizer built around audio-rate inter-modulation.
It uses a six-operator architecture that blends phase modulation and digital ring modulation techniques, with a flexible design that gives each part of the signal path its own modulation possibilities. The result is a synth aimed at sound designers who want deep control over evolving, metallic, glassy, and experimental tones.
This is free and open source software.
Evidence - code-based alternative to drag-and-drop business intelligence tools - LinuxLinks
Evidence is a framework for building data products such as reports, decision-support tools, and embedded dashboards with SQL and Markdown.
It generates websites from Markdown files, runs queries against connected data sources, and renders the results with built-in visual components, making it a code-driven alternative to drag-and-drop business intelligence tools.
This is free and open source software.
MINISFORUM M2 Intel Panther Lake Mini PC Running Linux: Benchmarks - LinuxLinks
The Minisforum Elite Mini M2 is a compact mini PC built around Intel’s Panther Lake platform. In this series, I’ll explore the machine in detail from a Linux perspective, looking at hardware support, installation, power consumption, performance, thermals, noise, and everyday usability. I’ll also compare the M2 with a range of other mini PCs to see where it excels, where it falls short, and whether it’s a good choice for Linux users.
The M2 is a compact Panther Lake mini PC powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 356H, a 16-core, 16-thread processor, with dual DDR5 SODIMM slots, dual M.2 storage, Wi-Fi 7, dual 2.5GbE, and USB4. Its headline feature is local AI acceleration, with a 50 TOPS NPU and up to 90 TOPS combined NPU and GPU AI performance.
Papra - minimalistic document management and archiving platform - LinuxLinks
Papra is a minimalistic document management and archiving platform that helps people organize, secure, and archive documents in one place.
It’s designed for long-term document storage and retrieval, supports both personal and team-style organization through organizations and tags, and can be self-hosted or used as a managed service.
This is free and open source software.
Actuate - subtractive and additive synthesizer, sampler, and granulizer - LinuxLinks
Actuate is a software instrument plugin for music production and sound design.
Written in Rust with Nih-Plug and egui, it brings together multiple sound generation approaches in a single project and is designed to run on Linux, macOS, and Windows. The repository provides VST3 and CLAP builds, and the author notes that the project is still a work in progress.
This is free and open source software.
Concord - feature-rich TUI client for Discord - LinuxLinks
Concord is a terminal user interface client for Discord written in Rust with ratatui.
It aims to bring much of the Discord experience to the command line, with support for browsing servers and channels, reading and sending messages, viewing reactions and polls, opening images, handling notifications, and using keyboard-driven navigation. It also offers optional voice playback and microphone support when built with the appropriate feature enabled.
This is free and open source software.
Lightdash - Looker alternative - LinuxLinks
Lightdash is a business intelligence platform built around dbt projects.
It turns dbt models into a self-service analytics environment where data teams can define business metrics and dimensions in code, while other users can explore governed data, build charts and dashboards, and answer questions without writing SQL. It also focuses on developer-friendly workflows, with support for validation, preview environments, and version-controlled analytics content.
This is free and open source software.