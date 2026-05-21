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In the Red Hat Official Site About 80% of Blog Posts Are Selling Slop, Not Linux
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Red Hat Official ☛ Bringing Claude self-hosted sandboxes to OpenShell on Red Bait AI [Ed: Red Bait is boating about and boosting slop under the guise of Hey Hi (AI)]
The promise of enterprise Hey Hi (AI) agents is straightforward: Let the model think, Let the code run, and keep everything under your control.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Trust at every layer: How sealed images extend OS integrity from boot to runtime
Typically, a default generic operating system install comes "unlocked", allowing you to be root on your computer and make persistent changes. So while a generic Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) or Debian install supports secure boot, it's typically only the kernel that's signed. The cryptographic chain of trust from firmware doesn't cover the root filesystem or apps. But for organizations that want to make "appliances", it's possible to increase security by chaining from secure boot to integrity of the operating system, using custom signatures.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 and 9.8 are here: The intelligent evolution of enterprise Linux [Ed: IBM Red Hat is upselling slop under the guise of "cutting-edge AI assistance"]
Innovation in the enterprise depends on giving developers the best tools and reducing friction in the development cycle. RHEL 10.2 and 9.8 deliver a significant enhancement in this area, particularly through cutting-edge AI assistance and a comprehensive refresh of core developer toolsets.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat AI and OpenShell: Driving security-enhanced agent execution for enterprise AI [Ed: IBM Red Hat is not selling Linux, it is trying to sell slop using false marketing and false promises]
When an agent can only generate text, the worst outcome is a bad answer. When an agent can execute code, the worst outcome is a deleted production database. That happened last month. 9 seconds, no rollback,no recovery.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Celebrating the 2026 Red Hat Ecosystem Innovation Awards honorable mentions [Ed: Selling "sovereign AI" or slop disguised as some kind of autonomy]
The following regional honorable mentions represent partners who have acted as force multipliers for our customers. By leveraging the Red Hat portfolio, these organizations have turned complex technical challenges into measurable business value, from securing sovereign AI to automating critical national infrastructure.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Building trust through AI red teaming: Red Hat's approach to testing model safety [Ed: IBM Red Hat peddling slop as some kind of "security"]
As we've already discovered, traditional software testing approaches fall short when applied to AI. Models don't just have bugs that can be discovered and quickly patched, they may have much more complex vulnerabilities that might be exploited through carefully crafted prompts. These can be used to generate harmful, biased, or inappropriate content that can damage reputation, violate regulations, and erode user trust. Without systematic red teaming, organizations are deploying blind, hoping their models won't break in the field.
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Red Hat ☛ What GPU kernels mean for your distributed inference [Ed: And yet more slop]
In 2026, Hugging Face elevated kernels to a first-class repository type (alongside models, datasets, and spaces) on their hub. If you are responsible for distributed Hey Hi (AI) inference in production, your first reaction probably would be: "My images already ship kernels, and they are working, what actually has changed?"
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Red Hat ☛ Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux 10.2 and 9.8: Top features for developers
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10.2 and RHEL 9.8 are now available, providing an enterprise-ready foundation for recent upstream innovations. Many of these tools first appeared in community distributions, but moving new technology into production requires long-term stability and expert support. These latest releases add features and update tools that help you focus on building applications.