news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ OnlyOffice Desktop Editors 9.4.0 is out with 25 New Presentation Themes
OnlyOffice Desktop Editors, the free open-source office suite, released new 9.4.0 version yesterday. The new version of this offline use office suite introduced some new features, added new translations, improved dark mode support, and fixed security issues. First, the new version improved its “Paste” tool-bar button.
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GNU Projects
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GNU Taler ☛ GNU Taler news: New GNU Taler integration in be-BOP
A new GNU Taler integration is now officially available: be-BOP.
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Licensing / Legal
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Unicorn Media ☛ SFC Makes Bambu Lab the New Front in Its Right‑to‑Repair War
Calling Bambu Lab a ‘strident long‑time AGPL violator,’ the nonprofit is organizing reverse‑engineering volunteers and an Orca Slicer fork in a right-to-repair move for 3D printer owners.
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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The KDE Qt5 Patch Collection has been rebased on top of Qt 5.15.19
Commit: https://invent.kde.org/qt/qt/qt5/-/commit/aa749695075684f0c8585ede19e361f9accb4287
Commercial release announcement: https://www.qt.io/blog/commercial-lts-qt-5.15.19-released
OpenSource release announcement: https://lists.qt-project.org/pipermail/announce/2026-May/000626.html
This is was the last Qt5 release.
The KDE Qt5 Patchset Collection remain open in case something very very very very very
very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very
very critical is needed.
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