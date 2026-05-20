news
Security Leftovers and Windows/Microsoft TCO
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Security Week ☛ Critical Vulnerability Exposes Industrial Robot Fleets to Hacking
The vulnerability, CVE-2026-8153, affects Universal Robots PolyScope 5 and it can be exploited for OS command injection.
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Security Week ☛ B1ack’s Stash Marketplace Gives Away 4.6 Million Stolen Credit Cards
The stolen credit card data was released as a free download, allegedly in response to seller misconduct.
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Security Week ☛ Drupal to Patch Highly Critical Vulnerability at Risk of Quick Exploitation
Drupal says attackers may develop an exploit for the vulnerability within hours or days.
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Scoop News Group ☛ CISA credential leak raises alarms, and Capitol Hill demands answers
A researcher who found a repository that leaked on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub said it was one of the worst he’s witnessed.
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Security Week ☛ Unpatched ChromaDB Vulnerability Can Lead to Server Takeover
The security defect can be exploited remotely, without authentication, to execute arbitrary code and leak sensitive information.
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (libpng and nginx), Debian (erlang, netatalk, and nginx), Fedora (mod_md and SDL2_image), Mageia (perl-libwww-perl, perl-HTTP-Message, perl-WWW-Mechanize-Cached, perl-File-XDG, perl-Path-Tiny, perl-YAML-Syck, postgresql15, and rclone), SUSE (agama, alloy, cacti, cloud-init, dnsmasq, emacs, firefox, glibc, go1.25, go1.26, google-cloud-sap-agent, google-guest-agent, ibus-rime, librime, imagemagick, kernel, libsndfile, nginx, ongres-scram, ongres-stringprep, plexus-testing,, openexr, openssh, PackageKit, perl-Text-CSV_XS, php-composer2, php8, postgresql16, postgresql18, python-lxml, python-python-multipart, python3, python311-urllib3, rmt-server, rsync, tiff, tree-sitter, util-linux, and xen), and Ubuntu (linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.4, linux-aws-fips, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-azure-fips, linux-bluefield, linux-fips, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.4, linux-gcp-fips, linux-hwe-5.4, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-5.4, linux-iot, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.4, linux-xilinx-zynqmp, linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-lts-xenial, linux-nvidia-tegra, linux-nvidia-tegra-5.15, linux-raspi, and linux-xilinx-zynqmp).
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Security Week ☛ 201 Arrested in Crackdown on Cybercrime in Middle East, North Africa
The 13-country effort, named Operation Ramz, targeted cyber threats in the Middle East and North Africa region.
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APNIC ☛ DDoS in Indonesia: What has changed?
Examining recent trends in DDoS activity across the Asia Pacific region and practical ways to reduce both exposure and impact.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA reveal more GPU driver security flaws for May 2026 | GamingOnLinux
Do you have an NVIDIA GPU? You should probably ensure you're on updated drivers, as we have another wave of security issues that have been revealed today. Not just 1 or 2 either, there's 12 that affect Linux and a few that also affect Windows here.
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Qt ☛ Security advisory: Untrusted Search Path vulnerability in OpenSSL backend certificate loading mechanism of Qt
Untrusted Search Path vulnerability in the OpenSSL backend certificate loading mechanism of Qt has been discovered and has been assigned the CVE id CVE-2025-14575.
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Windows/Microsoft TCO / Windows Bot Nets
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Security Week ☛ Microsoft Disrupts Malware-Signing Service Run by ‘Fox Tempest’ [Ed: Narrative inversion as the root cause if Microsoft]
Fox Tempest provides a service that cybercriminals use to distribute ransomware and other malware disguised as legitimate software.
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Scoop News Group ☛ Microsoft disrupts cybercrime service that abused software verification systems en masse [Ed: Microsoft is the problem, not the solution]
Fox Tempest, a financially-motivated threat group, allowed ransomware operators and other cybercriminals to slip malware-laced software past security controls.
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Security Week ☛ Legacy backdoored Windows Tool MSHTA Fuels Surge in Silent Malware Attacks
Attackers are increasingly abusing Microsoft’s decades-old MSHTA utility to stealthily deliver stealers, loaders, and persistent malware through phishing, fake software downloads, and LOLBIN-based attack chains.
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Scoop News Group ☛ Mini Shai-Hulud returns, compromising hundreds of npm packages [Ed: Microsoft is transmitting malware again]
Another malware wave is washing through open-source software repos, stealing publishing tokens, installing OS‑level backdoors and persisting in developer tools and CI pipelines.
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