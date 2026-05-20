original
888
Less than an hour from now this laptop will have passed 888 days of uptime:
roy@bubi:~$ uptime 07:51:58 up 887 days, 23:03, 3 users, load average: 7.01, 7.00, 7.00
It was last rebooted in 2023 and it is not directly connected to the Web, only the Net. It's accessed on the LAN over SSH and it's not used for Web browsing, only Gemini browsing.
Rianne has just rebooted her laptop for the first time since returning from holiday abroad. The laptop has left the home since (in October 2025 when Rianne cross-examined very bad people and their hired guns), but there was no reboot.
Linux is secure; local privilege escalation is nowhere as bad as back doors like Windows'. █
Image source: 3d eight ball render.