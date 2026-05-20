Tackling Abusive Traffic

AlmaLinux Day will take place on Saturday, July 18th, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the E-Central DTLA Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, covering hot topics like cloud rendering economics, GPU pipelines, Linux infrastructure, and the use of open-source within the professional visual effects, animation, and post-production industries.

Highlights of Agama 21 include the ability to reuse existing LVM volume groups and logical volumes, support the systemd-boot bootloader to adhere to the UAPI Boot Loader Specification, and the ability to detect if you’re installing openSUSE Tumbleweed, openSUSE Slowroll, or openSUSE Leap 16.1 without a desktop environment.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series, patched against the Copy Fail, Dirty Frag, Fragnesia, and ssh-keysign-pwn vulnerabilities, and featuring CachyOS patches, Nitrux 6.1 ships with Hyprland 0.55.1 featuring Lua-based configuration, the Vicinae Raycast-inspired focused launcher, and updates to Waybar, Hyprlock, and Wlogout.

Coming almost a month after Tails 7.7, the Tails 7.8 release is a small update but an important one, as it ships with an updated Debian kernel patched against recent security vulnerabilities that could allow an application in Tails to gain administrative privileges, such as Copy Fail, Dirty Frag, or Fragnesia.

Firefox 152 continues to modernize the Firefox settings by adding icons in front of each subcategory, renaming the Home section to “Home and startup”, and moving the Sync section under the General section.

HPLIP 3.26.4 adds support for new printers, including HP LaserJet Pro MFP 3106sdw and HP LaserJet Pro MFP 3105sdw, HP Envy 6500e series and HP Envy 6500 series, as well as HP OfficeJet Pro 9730, HP OfficeJet Pro 9730e, HP OfficeJet Pro 9720, HP OfficeJet Pro 9720e, HP OfficeJet Pro 8130e All-in-One, and HP OfficeJet Pro 8130 All-in-One series.

Highlights of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 include an optional command-line AI assistant called goose that can be installed from the extensions repository for faster and more responsive access to insights and commands, color output support to the RHEL command-line assistant, and customer-controlled security in image mode.