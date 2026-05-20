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Firefox 152 Enters Public Beta Testing with Many Changes and Improvements
Firefox 152 continues to modernize the Firefox settings by adding icons in front of each subcategory, renaming the Home section to “Home and startup”, moving the Sync section under the General section, and restructuring the Browsing settings under the General section.
Firefox 152 also improves GTK support by fixing the direction of word-based selection commands in RTL (right-to-left) text fields, improves support for multi-monitor setups to make the About Mozilla Firefox dialog more reliably open on the monitor with the most recently-used Firefox window, and adds support for more and smaller site zooming increments when using keyboard or mouse.