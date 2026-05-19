news
Kernel Space Bugs: Still a Lot of Coverage About Local Privilege Escalation
-
The Register UK ☛ Linux kernel flaw opens root-only files to unprivileged users
What FOSS analytics vendor Metabase memorably dubbed the strip-mining era of open source security continues. This time, the culprit is CVE-2026-46333, a local kernel vulnerability that lets an unprivileged user read files they should not be able to access, including those normally available only to root. An attacker who already has login access to an affected machine could therefore potentially grab SSH keys, password files, or other confidential credentials, as the KnightLi blog explains.
-
OSTechNix ☛ Linux Kernel 7.0.8 is Released to Fix ssh-keysign-pwn Root Exploit
On May 15, 2026, Greg Kroah-Hartman announced the release of Linux kernel 7.0.8. This is an important update for anyone using the 7.0 kernel series. While every new release brings fixes, this one is special because it stops a dangerous security hole known as ssh-keysign-pwn.
-
Copy Fail: A Linux Kernel flaw enabling root access [Ed: Why does this HIRED GUNS firm write about Linux?
A high‑severity security vulnerability in the Linux operating system, known as “Copy Fail” (CVE‑2026‑31431), has been publicly disclosed.
-
Bleeping Computer ☛ Exploit available for new DirtyDecrypt Linux root escalation flaw
A recently patched local privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel's rxgk module now has a proof-of-concept exploit that allows attackers to gain root access on some Linux systems.
Named DirtyDecrypt and also known as DirtyCBC, this security flaw was also autonomously found and reported by Delphos Labs and the V12 security team earlier this month, but maintainers informed V12 that it was a duplicate that had already been patched in the mainline.
-
Public Exploit Released for “DirtyDecrypt” - A New Critical Root-Level Linux Vulnerability
Researchers Warn Newly Disclosed Kernel Flaw Could Be Weaponized Against Modern Linux Systems
A newly disclosed Linux privilege-escalation vulnerability dubbed “DirtyDecrypt” is drawing urgent attention across the cybersecurity community after researchers released a proof-of-concept exploit capable of granting root access on vulnerable systems running recent Linux kernels.