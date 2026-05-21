news
Games: Paralives, Proton 11 Beta 5, and Much More
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Darksiders Warmastered Edition gets Vulkan rendering, improved Steam Input support and more | GamingOnLinux
Darksiders Warmastered Edition got released for consoles, and so the Windows version has been given some love with fresh upgrades too.
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Square Enix rolling out Steam Cloud support to various classics | GamingOnLinux
Square Enix are going back over some of their older titles to see what small improvements they can make - like hooking up Steam Cloud support.
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Paralives ready to take on The Sims with new footage ahead of release | GamingOnLinux
Looking for something like The Sims but not from EA? Paralives arrives May 25th and there's a brand new trailer, along with 45 minutes of gameplay. They must be somewhat confident in it if they're willing to show this much off before the release. Although, it will be in Early Access so to keep expectations in check it's not a finished game.
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The huge Test of Time update for Civilization VII is out now | GamingOnLinux
Finally giving Civilization VII players what they really want - Test of Time brings the ability to play continuously as one civ all the way through. This is the biggest update to the game since the original release back in February. Currently, it's still sitting on a Mixed overall rating from Steam gamers. Perhaps this might finally turns things around properly.
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Embracer Group split again spinning off their biggest IP, along with plans for IP partnerships | GamingOnLinux
Embracer Group are still going through some massive changes, after all their previous troubles and selling off multiple companies they're now splitting again.
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Yet Another Zombie Survivors crossed over 500K sold with plans for the 1.0 release revealed | GamingOnLinux
Yet Another Zombie Survivors is a popular bullet heaven (yes, that's the official genre tag now) that crossed an important sales milestone, and we know what's coming for the big 1.0 release.
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Factory-cooking automation game Snacktorio arrives in June | GamingOnLinux
From the same developers that gave us the chilled APICO and Mudborne: Frog Management Sim - a cooking automation sim Snacktorio arrives in June.
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D7VK 1.10 brings even more 2D upgrades for retro Direct3D games on Linux | GamingOnLinux
D7VK continues bringing enhancements for running retro Direct3D Windows games to run nicely on Linux / SteamOS, with a fresh release boosting 2D games. They only just released version 1.9 earlier in May with some huge improvements, and now they're back with even more. Linux is truly the game preservation platform!
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Proton 11 Beta 5 released with more regression fixes | GamingOnLinux
We're hopefully close to the full release of Proton 11, with Valve releasing a small Proton 11 Beta 5 update with some needed fixes. The Proton 11 release is shaping up to be a big one, although if you're already using Proton Experimental you'll have most of this already.