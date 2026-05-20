news
Audiocasts/Shows: What’s in the SOSS?, LINUX Unplugged, Raspberry Pi on BBC, and More
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OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #61 – S3E13 Beginner to Builder: Shaping the Conversation in Open Source Security
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Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ The Enterprise Endgame | LINUX Unplugged 667
Fedora Hummingbird, RHEL Forever, and Red Hat's Hey Hi (AI) play: three big Summit takeaways, and why they matter far beyond Red Hat.
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Kodsnack ☛ Kodsnack 703 - The subset needs to fit you, with Harald Achitz
Fredrik chats to Harald Achitz about freelancing, C++ 26, and ten years of running the Swedencpp meetup.
Harald discusses the various oddities of the Swedish consultant and software market, both before but especially in the current environment. Consultants don’t cost what you expect them to when compared to employees, and a strange previous focus on headcount has not helped either.
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BBC ☛ Big Boss Interview: Business Matters: #38 Raspberry Pi Founder: People Overestimate What AI Can Do
Upton’s message to young people is simple: “do more maths”. Despite advances in AI, he argues the world will need more engineers, not fewer, and describes engineering as “the most incredible job” where “they pay you money to mess about”. He also reflects on the persistence required to build successful companies, revealing that during Raspberry Pi’s early years he repeatedly drifted towards other ideas before family members — particularly his wife and co-founder — pushed him back towards the business that would ultimately become one of Britain’s biggest technology success stories.
The interview also explores the future of British manufacturing and industrial policy. Upton argues that high energy prices are now the single biggest threat to manufacturing in the UK. Raspberry Pi designs its computers in Cambridge, builds them in Bridgend, South Wales, and carries out plastics moulding in Dudley — operations that rely heavily on automated production and energy-intensive manufacturing.