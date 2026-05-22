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Embedded Week, Banana Pi R4, and More Hardware News
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Tom's Hardware ☛ New Flipper One computing multitool bristles with network, GPIO, and M.2 connectivity — new keychain device is also a fully open Arm GNU/Linux computer
The creators of the Flipper Zero “portable multi-tool device for geeks” have announced the Flipper One.
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CNX Software ☛ reComputer RK3576/RK3588 Edge Hey Hi (AI) computers are supported by reComputer Hey Hi (AI) Lab one-click deployment platform
Seeed Studio has just launched the reComputer RK3576/RK3588 Edge Hey Hi (AI) computers designed for developers, embedded Hey Hi (AI) innovators, robotics, industrial AI, vision AI, local LLMs, and real-world edge deployment. Rockchip RK3576 and RK3588 computers are pretty common these days, and the Seeed Studio models offer triple video output, dual Ethernet (GbE or 2.5GbE), several USB ports, and M.2 expansion.
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Collabora ☛ Collabora + Flipper: Opening up the RK3576
Collabora is proud to share that we've partnered with Flipper Devices to work together on building an open GNU/Linux platform for hardware hackers. The long-awaited Flipper One will be built on the Rockchip RK3576!
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Collabora ☛ Embedded Week in Nice is back!
Embedded Recipes returns to Nice for its second standalone edition, along with GNU/Linux Media Summit, PipeWire, libcamera, GStreamer Spring Hackfest, and new Display Next Hackfest & BlueZ F2F. Visit our table for Tyr, ML video analytics & Flipper One prototype!
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Linux.org ☛ Banana Pi R4 (BPI-R4) - DHCP for Multiple Subnets
We are going to set up the Banana Pi R4 as a DHCP server that assigns IP addresses on multiple subnets.
The Banana Pi R3 has four 1-gigabit Ethernet ports, which we will use to create four subnets. These four subnets will allow traffic to be routed between them. There are three Local Area Network (LAN) ports and one Wide Area Network (WAN) port. Which we will connect the WAN port to the local network that is connected to the Internet.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ MeshToad V3 turns Linux systems into Meshtastic nodes
The NULLHOP MeshToad V3 is a Meshtastic-compatible LoRa radio module for Linux systems that allows computers to operate as Meshtastic nodes using meshtasticd. The device connects over USB and supports platforms ranging from Raspberry Pi boards to mini PCs and other Linux hosts.
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Bootlin ☛ sbom-cve-check updates: integrated in Yocto 6.0 Wrynose, Schneider Electric support, new releases, and more
Back in December 2025, we announced the release of sbom-cve-check, a lightweight CVE analysis tool for your Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). Since the announcement, we have announced a number of updates and new releases, but work has continued, and we have several new updates to share about sbom-cve-check.