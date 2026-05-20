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Kubuntu vs. Fedora KDE: Which KDE Plasma distro is right for you?
Quoting: Kubuntu vs. Fedora KDE: Which KDE Plasma distro is right for you? | ZDNET —
KDE Plasma has won me over. It's gorgeous, smooth, fast, and as stable as any desktop on the market. On top of all that, it has features that other desktops only dream of, including KDE Activities, KRunner, Window Rules, and KDE Connect.
But when you go to try KDE Plasma, you'll find several distributions that offer the open-source desktop. Which one should you try?
In my opinion, two distributions stand out for newcomers to KDE Plasma or Linux: Kubuntu and Fedora KDE. Considering that both distributions default to the KDE Plasma desktop, you'd expect them to be, for the most part, the same. They are not. And I'm here to help you choose.