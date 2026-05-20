news
Web Browsers, Dead Web, and Making Sites Better
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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Hackaday ☛ How Search Engines Enabled Finding Needles In A WWW-Sized Haystack
When the World Wide Web surged into existence during the 1990s, we were introduced to the problem of how to actually find something in this ever-ballooning construction zone that easily outpaced even the fastest post-WW2 urban sprawl. Although domain names provided a way to find servers using DNS rather than having to mash in IP addresses, you still somehow had to know the relevant URL.
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Timothy Chambers ☛ I think search has been dead for a while, …
I think search has been dead for a while, actually. But it does feel like today was someting of a last gasp. Exactly what that means for the open web built upon search economics, is anyone’s guess. #OpenWeb
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Ruben Schade ☛ I just realised something
This sends a command to Hugo, the static site generator I use, to create a new file with that permalink, and generate the requisite front matter (dates, default categories, etc). It also derives the title of the post from the permalink.
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Jason Cole ☛ Almost looks like a... real website?
Welcome to the new home of Almost looks like work! I've re-built the blog from the ground up, and I think we can all agree that it looks and feels a lot better than it used to. The previous incarnation remains available over at jasmcole.wordpress.com for future generations of internet archaeologists to gawk at. (No such records remain of my childhood Geocities site - perhaps for the best.)
It turns out that it's been fashionable to leave Wordpress recently (see more discussion here), though my decision was not based on any particular antipathy towards Wordpress. My reasons were rather: [...]
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Access/Content
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Tor ☛ Preserving evidence: How OpenArchive fosters accountability and media sovereignty | The Tor Project
Now that technology outpaces regulation and social media is the dominant platform for news, communities sharing documentation of world events face exploitation and repression through targeting, surveillance, and media erasure or manipulation. Mobile media can disappear as quickly as it was captured because, for example, a phone gets confiscated, a platform removes it, or a company changes its content moderation policies. This media can become impossible to verify if or when metadata is stripped, potentially leading to unchecked mis- and disinformation due to media manipulation. Additionally, it can become dangerous when the wrong person can see who captured it or where it was stored.
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