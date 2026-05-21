Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

This is the first article in a new series looking at the PELADN WO4 5600H Mini PC.

The PELADN WO4 is built around a familiar idea: keep the price low, the design simple, and the performance good enough for everyday desktop use. Rather than chasing premium mini PC territory, we’ll see whether AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600H still has plenty to offer in a modest, affordable system.

The WO4 ships with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD. That’s a modest configuration by current mini PC standards, especially when many systems now arrive with DDR5 RAM and larger drives. There’s room to upgrade, with support for up to 64GB of RAM and a larger PCIe Gen 3 SSD, so users who install lots of software or run heavier workloads may soon want more capacity.

For the WO4’s target market, though, the supplied hardware is still reasonable. Buyers at this price point are more likely to use it for web browsing, office work, media playback, and other light desktop tasks, where the default specification should be adequate. That’s something I’ll explore throughout the series.