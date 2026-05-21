Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

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PELADN WO4 5600H Mini PC: Introduction to the Series - LinuxLinks
This is the first article in a new series looking at the PELADN WO4 5600H Mini PC.
The PELADN WO4 is built around a familiar idea: keep the price low, the design simple, and the performance good enough for everyday desktop use. Rather than chasing premium mini PC territory, we’ll see whether AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600H still has plenty to offer in a modest, affordable system.
The WO4 ships with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD. That’s a modest configuration by current mini PC standards, especially when many systems now arrive with DDR5 RAM and larger drives. There’s room to upgrade, with support for up to 64GB of RAM and a larger PCIe Gen 3 SSD, so users who install lots of software or run heavier workloads may soon want more capacity.
For the WO4’s target market, though, the supplied hardware is still reasonable. Buyers at this price point are more likely to use it for web browsing, office work, media playback, and other light desktop tasks, where the default specification should be adequate. That’s something I’ll explore throughout the series.
taskbook - tasks, boards & notes for the command-line - LinuxLinks
taskbook is a keyboard-driven terminal application for managing tasks and notes.
This Rust implementation of taskbook provides a text user interface for organising work from the command line, while remaining compatible with the original project’s data format and workflow.
This is free and open source software.
Slumber is a terminal-based HTTP client - LinuxLinks
Slumber is a terminal-based HTTP client for working with REST and other HTTP services.
It uses YAML request collections that can be stored locally and shared through version control, making it suitable for repeatable API workflows, team collaboration, and scripted use. It offers both an interactive terminal interface and command line usage, with the same collection format shared across both modes.
This is free and open source software.
Posting - terminal-based HTTP client for developing and testing APIs - LinuxLinks
Posting is a terminal-based HTTP client for developing and testing APIs.
It offers a text user interface designed for keyboard-driven workflows, can be used locally or over SSH, and stores requests in readable YAML files that are easy to version control.
This is free and open source software.