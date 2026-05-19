news
Canonical Launches Ubuntu Core 26 with Live Kernel Patching, Optimized Updates
Based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), Ubuntu Core 26 introduces new features like live kernel patching, enhanced hardware-backed protection for mission-critical deployments, optimized OTA updates that are now 90 percent smaller, precise Linux builds, and up to 15 years of security maintenance.
Canonical spent a lot of time optimizing Ubuntu Core 26 to improve both the speed of updates and installation time. The improved snap-delta format reduces update sizes up to 90 percent for most snaps, updates to base snaps drop from 16MB to just 1.5MB in size, and initramfs-based installations reduce installation time.