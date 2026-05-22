news
Free and Open Source Software
-
TimeTagger - web-based time-tracking solution - LinuxLinks
TimeTagger is a web-based time tracker for individuals and freelancers.
It can be used via the hosted service or self-hosted locally or on your own server, and it’s designed around quick tagging and an interactive workflow rather than heavyweight project administration. The software also provides an API, making it suitable for automation, scripts, and alternative clients.
This is free and open source software.
Shaper - SQL-first analytics and dashboard platform - LinuxLinks
Shaper is a SQL-first analytics and dashboard platform built on DuckDB.
It lets you build interactive dashboards with SQL, work with data from files, object storage and attached databases, and embed dashboards into web applications with JavaScript or React. The software is designed for self-hosting, making it suitable for teams that want to keep analytics and data access within their own infrastructure.
This is free and open source software.
TaskLite - CLI task manager - LinuxLinks
TaskLite is a task manager built with Haskell and SQLite. It’s designed for people who want a command line workflow backed by a structured database rather than plain text files.
Alongside its CLI, the project also includes a GraphQL server and a web application, giving users multiple ways to manage, filter, inspect, and analyze their tasks.
This is free and open source software.
OpenDocMan - web-based document management system - LinuxLinks
OpenDocMan is a web-based document management system written in PHP.
It’s aimed at organizations that need a self-hosted way to manage controlled documents, particularly in environments that care about standards-oriented document handling such as ISO 17025 and OIE use cases. The software runs on a typical PHP web stack with MySQL or MariaDB, and current releases also support Docker-based deployment together with automated installation and upgrade tooling.
This is free and open source software.