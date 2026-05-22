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Ubuntu: FunOS in View, Canonical Promoting Microsoft and Slop, Security Flaws
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Understanding the Limitations and Design Philosophy of FunOS
FunOS is designed to be a lightweight, minimal, stable, and easy-to-use GNU/Linux distribution based on Ubuntu LTS. It focuses on simplicity, low resource usage, and a clean desktop experience using the JWM window manager. However, like any GNU/Linux distribution, FunOS is not perfect and may not suit every type of user.
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Ubuntu ☛ Canonical announces fully Managed Kubeflow AI operations platform on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace [Ed: Microsoft Canonical is working for Canonical, it's a slop company without a backbone]
Upstream Kubeflow is a powerful tool for machine learning, but it remains notoriously challenging to deploy and maintain. Organizations often find that their high-value data science teams waste a considerable portion of their capacity on infrastructure maintenance. Day-2 operations, such as manual upgrades and complex security patching, frequently stall model delivery and inflate operational costs.
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Ubuntu ☛ Developing web apps with local LLM inference [Ed: Canonical peddling slop, just like its master, Microsoft]
I’ve yet to meet a developer that enjoys working with metered AI APIs. The need to pay for every API call in development works in direct opposition to the ethos of rapid iteration, and it’s easy for the costs to get out of hand. That’s why Canonical has created a different approach to building AI-powered applications; one where the model lives inside your app, not behind a pay-per-token HTTP call. This post walks through the ideas behind Embedded AI – integrating local LLM inference directly into your app – and demonstrates those ideas in practice on the NVIDIA DGX Spark.
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Ubuntu ☛ PinTheft Linux kernel vulnerability mitigation
The vulnerability is a reference count bug that allows poisoning the page cache with malicious contents, similar to Copy Fail (CVE-2026-31431) or Dirty COW (CVE-2016-5195).
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Qualys ☛ CVE-2026-46333: Local Root Privilege Escalation and Credential Disclosure in the Linux Kernel ptrace Path
The Qualys Threat Research Unit (TRU) has discovered and published the full advisory for CVE-2026-46333, a logic flaw in the Linux kernel’s __ptrace_may_access() function that permits an unprivileged local user to disclose sensitive files and execute arbitrary commands as root on default installations of several major distributions. The bug has resided in mainline Linux since November 2016 (v4.10-rc1). Upstream patches and distribution updates are already available. Working exploits are circulating publicly, and administrators should apply vendor kernel updates without delay.