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today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install Nginx on Debian 13
Step-by-step instructions for installing and configuring Nginx on Debian 13 Trixie using apt, including UFW rules, the systemd service, and your first server block.
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Gary Benson: Docker images by age or size
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Neovim on Fedora 44
If you want to Install Neovim on Fedora 44, this guide gives you the cleanest path from a fresh terminal to a working editor.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Firefox on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Firefox Browser on Ubuntu 26.04 is straightforward, but the right method depends on how you want Firefox managed on your system.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Vivaldi Browser on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Install Vivaldi Browser on Ubuntu 26.04 is a simple task when you use the official repository and verify each step carefully.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Neovim on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Modern GNU/Linux workflows demand a fast, Lua-driven text editor that feels like an IDE, not a relic.
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