Blogging Workflow, WordPress.com, and WordPress Losing Its Way as a Content Management System (CMS) Due to Slop

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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.8

Follow our installation instructions:

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO T-Deck Max is an ESP32-S3 handheld with LoRa, GPS, and E-Paper

The LILYGO T-Deck Max is a handheld ESP32-S3 development platform combining LoRa communications, GPS, optional 4G connectivity, and an E-Paper display in a compact keyboard-equipped form factor. Similar to earlier T-Deck devices, the platform combines low-power operation with multiple communication interfaces while adding a larger display and additional onboard peripherals.

NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact RK3528A SBC with eMMC support and Gigabit Ethernet

The NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact single-board computer from FriendlyElec based on the Rockchip RK3528A processor. Compared to the earlier NanoPi NEO3, the Plus variant adds eMMC support, RTC and speaker connectors, while retaining the compact 48 × 48 mm footprint.

DietPi May 2026 Update Adds Orange Pi 5B Support and Security Fixes

The May release of DietPi v10.4 adds dedicated Orange Pi 5B support, introduces mitigations for recent Linux vulnerabilities, and includes enhancements affecting logging, kernel management, and software installation workflows, together with multiple bug fixes.

MeshToad V3 turns Linux systems into Meshtastic nodes

The NULLHOP MeshToad V3 is a Meshtastic-compatible LoRa radio module for Linux systems that allows computers to operate as Meshtastic nodes using meshtasticd. The device connects over USB and supports platforms ranging from Raspberry Pi boards to mini PCs and other Linux hosts.

Internet Society

On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, An Internet for Everyone Must Include Everyone

Today, 21 May, marks the 15th Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD)—a day dedicated to getting everyone talking, thinking, and learning about digital access and inclusion for people with disabilities.

9to5Linux

AlmaLinux to Unveil Media & Entertainment Edition at AlmaLinux Day on July 18th

AlmaLinux Day will take place on Saturday, July 18th, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the E-Central DTLA Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, covering hot topics like cloud rendering economics, GPU pipelines, Linux infrastructure, and the use of open-source within the professional visual effects, animation, and post-production industries.

openSUSE Releases Agama 21 Installer with Better Network Management

Highlights of Agama 21 include the ability to reuse existing LVM volume groups and logical volumes, support the systemd-boot bootloader to adhere to the UAPI Boot Loader Specification, and the ability to detect if you’re installing openSUSE Tumbleweed, openSUSE Slowroll, or openSUSE Leap 16.1 without a desktop environment.

Nitrux 6.1 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 7.0

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series, patched against the Copy Fail, Dirty Frag, Fragnesia, and ssh-keysign-pwn vulnerabilities, and featuring CachyOS patches, Nitrux 6.1 ships with Hyprland 0.55.1 featuring Lua-based configuration, the Vicinae Raycast-inspired focused launcher, and updates to Waybar, Hyprlock, and Wlogout.

news

Blogging Workflow, WordPress.com, and WordPress Losing Its Way as a Content Management System (CMS) Due to Slop

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 22, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

The new Flipper One is a pocket-sized Linux computer
The hardware’s not finalized, but the more powerful Flipper One won’t be a replacement for the Flipper Zero
This Week in Plasma: Xe Driver Support and Polishing Discover
This week the focus was squarely on polishing up Plasma 6.7 in preparation for release on June 16th
HP Is the Latest to Sponsor the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS)
Linux Vendor Firmware Service creator Richard Hughes announced that HP has also agreed to become a premier sponsor for the LVFS.
Linus Torvalds says AI-powered bug hunters have made Linux security mailing list ‘almost entirely unmanageable’
He then pointed kernelistas to the project’s documentation
Fedora Pulls the Plug on Deepin Over Security and Maintenance Failures
After months of no responses and packages being left in disrepair
Tails 7.8 Anonymous Linux OS Patches Recent Kernel Flaws, Removes Thunderbird
Tails 7.8 anonymous Linux distribution is now available for download with an updated kernel patched against recent security vulnerabilities, Tor Browser 15.0.14, and other changes.
OpenBSD 7.9 released
OpenBSD 7.9 RELEASED - Theo de Raadt
HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) 3.26.4 Drivers Add Support for New Printers
HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) 3.26.4 drivers are now available for download with support for new HP printers.
Canonical Launches Ubuntu Core 26 with Live Kernel Patching, Optimized Updates
Ubuntu Core 26 is now available for download as a major update to this fully containerized variant of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS for IoT, edge, and embedded devices. Here’s what’s new!
Firefox Redesigned
3 picks regarding changes in Firefox
 
Android Leftovers
I installed this simple Android launcher and it turned my phone into the ultimate gaming handheld
Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub) Has High TCO, Latest Examples
4 more articles
SpacemiT K3 Pico-ITX Chassis Kit Review – Part 1: Unboxing, teardown, and first boot
I’ll start the review with an unboxing, a teardown, and a first boot to the pre-installed Bianbu OS
Proxmox 9.2 Virtual Environment launches with the 7.0 Linux kernel as default
Unleashed yesterday, Proxmox Virtual Environment 9.2 comes with a Debian 13.5
Ubuntu-based Quarkos 26.04 now available with KDE Plasma 6.6 and more
Based on Ubuntu 26.04 "Resolute Raccoon" and featuring KDE Plasma 6.6 by default
Forty-six free software meetups on six continents
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) reports that its global call for free software supporters to organize LibreLocals this May resulted in free software supporters organizing forty-six LibreLocal events on six continents thus far
Free and Open Source Software, Benchmark, and Review
This is free and open source software
Eleven years later, my Lenovo G50 is still going strong
Speaking of Kubuntu 26.04, I tried it as the guest operating system, and I didn't get far
NanoPi NEO3 Plus is a compact RK3528A SBC with eMMC support and Gigabit Ethernet
Software support includes Alpine Linux 3.23, Debian 13 Core, Ubuntu 24.04 Core
Recent GNU/Linux Videos
via Invidious
RakuOS Linux 44 2026.05.16
Based on Fedora 44
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
BSD, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems in OS Museum
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Blogging Workflow, WordPress.com, and WordPress Losing Its Way as a Content Management System (CMS) Due to Slop
CMS picks
*AGPL Licensing Disputes
ONLYOFFICE and Bambu Lab
Standards and Sovereignty: ODF, Interoperability, and Open Access to Standards Documents
lots about open standards
Programming Leftovers
Development related news
PostgreSQL Releases and Events
PostgreSQL news
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Vivaldi 8.0, Web History, and Announcing Web Serial Support in Firefox
WWW related news
OpenSUSE: Managing System Extensions with sysextmgrcli and New Agama
some SUSE updates
EasyOS: ROX-Filer patch-set overhaul and pBurn optical burner version 4.4
some updates on the light OS
Red Hat Leftovers (Lots of Slop Promotions)
many from redhat.com
Ubuntu: FunOS in View, Canonical Promoting Microsoft and Slop, Security Flaws
Canonical and more
Embedded Week, Banana Pi R4, and More Hardware News
with Linux focus
Linux Kernel and More
mostly kernel picks
Games: Godot 4.7 Beta 3 and PS5 GNU/Linux
a pair of gaming picks
Applications: 11 Open-Source WYSIWYG Editors Worth Using in 2026 and Audio Improvement in GNU/Linux
2 pair of news articles
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Audiocasts/Shows: Reacting to Linus Tech Tips, BSD Now, and Raspberry Pi Podcast
3 new shows
Security Leftovers
Security breaches, Linux focus and more
Ongoing Microsoft Sabotage of GNU/Linux
2 new picks
Deutsche Bahn: No information under Linux
Deutsche Bahn locks out Linux users from its website, an error message warns of suspected bot activity. Changing the User-Agent helps.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Development and more
Games: Godot 4.6.3, Rootkits (So-called 'Anticheat'), and Proton Experimental
lots from GoL
Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and Gadgets
hardware leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical leftovers
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
You can't install Deepin Desktop from the official Fedora repo anymore - here's why
Once called the most beautiful Linux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
AlmaLinux to Unveil Media & Entertainment Edition at AlmaLinux Day on July 18th
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation will be hosting AlmaLinux Day on July 18th, 2026, at the E-Central DTLA Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, unveiling a new AlmaLinux edition for creatives.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux news
Kernel Space: Bugs and New Features
Linux leftovers
Linux-centric Devices and Open Hardware
hardware leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
New WordPress release and more
Scanner in Browser and Firefox Development Reports
WWW stuff
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Windows TCO/Back Doors and Microsoft GitHub Breach
GitHub is toast
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical leftovers
KDE and Qt: Kirigami and More
KDE leftovers
Anbernic RG DS gets a brand new Linux OS, and you don't need to uninstall Android
Anbernic has released a Linux-based OS for its RG DS dual-screen handheld which ships with Android
Games: Paralives, Proton 11 Beta 5, and Much More
gaming news
Android Leftovers
Android 16 VPN bug turns apps installed on your phone into a leaky sink
Linux power users have been doing this for years—Windows just caught up
So it is for the new Grab and Move feature on Windows, which is a favorite of power users of Linux
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Tux Machines Subjected to Cyberattacks [original]
In the past I spoke to the cybercrime unit of British Police. Maybe it's time to do so again.
openSUSE Releases Agama 21 Installer with Better Network Management
openSUSE releases Agama 21 installer for Tumbleweed and Slowroll with systemd-boot support, better network management, as well as numerous new features and improvements. Here’s what’s new!
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 Released with Optional Command-Line AI Assistant
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 operating system is now available with optional command-line AI assistant, image mode enhancements, as well as updated components. Here’s what’s new!
In the Red Hat Official Site About 80% of Blog Posts Are Selling Slop, Not Linux
really terrible!
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
The WO4 ships with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD
Solara – Arch-based rolling release Linux distribution
Solara is an Arch-based rolling release Linux distribution that focuses on offering a polished desktop experience out of the box
Android Leftovers
These settings fix 90% of Android Auto's problems
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
This is free and open source software
Mageia 10 RC1
You may have noticed that Mageia 10 RC1 was released a few days ago
Debian-based TileOS 2.0 arrives with multiple changes
TileOS 2.0 also sports multiple package updates and substitutions
I tested KDE Plasma 6.7 beta, and it's easily my new Linux desktop of choice
I took a look at how KDE Plasma 6.7 is coming along
B1ackOS Linux is a Debian-based operating system
B1ackOS GNU/Linux is a Debian-based operating system designed to provide a simple, privacy-conscious Linux environment with an emphasis on security-related tools
CookieOS – Debian-based Linux distribution
CookieOS is a Debian-based distribution with a playful cookie-themed presentation
Nitrux 6.1 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 7.0
Nitrux 6.1 immutable, systemd-free GNU/Linux distribution is now available for download with Linux kernel 7.0, Hyprland 0.55.1, Maui Apps 4.0.3, Calamares 3.4.2 installer, and more.
Explaining Who and What We Are (for Our 22nd Anniversary) [original]
We've already received some feedback from the community and improved it accordingly
Android Leftovers
Google’s Android Upgrade—Why You Need A New Phone In 2026
Open Source ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.4 Brings Dark Spreadsheets, Smarter Forms, and a Licensing Cleanup
ONLYOFFICE has been putting out fairly consistent updates to its open source office suite
LWN: Coverage From The 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit
some recent talks
Friction in Fedora over [Slop] developer desktop initiative
a last-minute change to vote against the proposal by council member Justin Wheeler has (at least temporarily) sent it back to the drawing board
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles