news
Blogging Workflow, WordPress.com, and WordPress Losing Its Way as a Content Management System (CMS) Due to Slop
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Sal ☛ My remote blogging workflow
I wrote earlier about reworking my blog so that I can manage it remotely over SSH. Here’s an update on that.
TLDR: success!
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WordPress ☛ A New Theme for Short-Form Blogging on WordPress.com
At WordPress.com, we believe short thoughts deserve a real home. Today we’re introducing a new theme built for quick posts, replies, and reblogs: the kind of writing that lives somewhere between a tweet and a blog post, on a site that’s entirely yours.
If you’ve been thinking about starting your own small, private social network with friends or family, or you want a space to post thoughts freely, or to import your historical posts from Twitter, Mastodon, or Bluesky without handing your words over to someone else’s platform, this one’s for you.
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Jamie Zawinski ☛ WordPress "AI" Apocalypse Extremely Fucking Nigh
WP 7.0 was just released and apparently this is the "AI" release. Is there a patch to excise this cancer from core, or is there a bugfix-tracking fork that I should switch to instead, or should I just never upgrade again, or what?