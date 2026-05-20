news
Mozilla is Subverting Firefox Into Slop-Pushing Plagiarism-Excusing 'App', Tor Browser 15.0.14 and Firefox 151.0 in the News
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Mozilla ☛ New in Firefox 151: VPN location selection, AI controls on mobile, and expanded Shake to Summarize support [Ed: Firefox is a slopware]
Today, Firefox is rolling out updates across desktop and mobile that give you more choice over how you browse.
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Mozilla ☛ AI controls are here for Firefox mobile [Ed: Mozilla clearly does not know what Firefox community wants want, it tries to tell them they need slop]
Mobile browsing is personal. It’s the link you open from a group chat because someone said, “Wait, is this real?” It’s the article you read in the few quiet minutes you have to yourself. It’s the review you skim before buying something you’ve been thinking about all week.
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Mozilla ☛ Firefox’s Shake to Summarize expands to Android and new languages on iOS [Ed: Mozilla has turned Firefox into a shoddy slop pushers to participate in a plagiarism bubble]
Don’t let bloated websites slow you down. When you just need the gist, scrolling through ads and filler content can turn a quick check into an endless scroll.
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The Register UK ☛ Firefox 151 helps you edit PDFs – and switch OSes [Ed: Web Browsers Are for Rendering Web Page, They Shouldn't Become PDF Editors
Last time around, we shared the news that the PDF editor could split multipage PDFs into chunks, including saving out individual pages. In this version, it can now merge multiple PDFs into one, which also sounds handy. It’s the sort of feature we rarely need, but when we do, we really need it. Suffice to say that with recent Firefox versions, we no longer need a standalone PDF viewer.
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LWN ☛ Firefox 151.0 released
Version
151.0 of the Firefox browser has been released. Significant changes
include the ability to clear and restart a private-browsing session, better
fingerprinting protection, control over the apparent location when using the
Firefox VPN, and more.
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Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.14 | The Tor Project
Tor Browser 15.0.14 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
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Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox WebDriver Newsletter 151
WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such, it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by the W3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).