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Linux Vs. Windows: Which Is Better For Your PC?
Meanwhile, Linux is seeing an increase in users as Microsoft continues to bungle Windows. No subscriptions or advertisements are baked into the system. The fear of using the terminal is no longer a factor, as most Linux distributions (distros) have come far enough to smooth out those elements. A major factor is that popular desktop environments (DEs), like KDE or GNOME, are designed with the idea of wrangling the OS into something anyone can use.
Yes, the terminal might still need to be accessed, but there are now plenty of distros that cater to newer users or those looking for a semi-Windows experience. CachyOS and Bazzite have become massively popular, both built atop two Linux distributions (Arch and Fedora, respectively) and focused on the gaming community. Others, like Mint, offer a great starting base, with a familiar ground using the Cinnamon DE. Of course, for those who are already PC familiar and want something a little more complex, distros like Gentoo exist, and DEs like Hyprland leave all familiar territory behind, opting for a tiling system.
Linux can be difficult to get to grips with in certain aspects, especially with application support. Windows translation layers like Wine and Proton have come on leaps and bounds, with a sizeable number of applications now able to run as if they were on Windows, but on Linux. However, there are still compromises to be made; some essential Windows apps still aren't fully functional on Linux, outside of a few edge cases that are being actively worked on.