Linux Vs. Windows: Which Is Better For Your PC?

Hardkernel has introduced the ODROID-H5, a new x86 single-board computer based on Intel’s Core i3-N300 processor. The board updates the ODROID H-series with onboard 10GbE networking, four M.2 expansion slots, DDR5 memory support, and a revised HSIO configuration intended for storage, networking, and accelerator expansion.

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but only if it survives. Behind every image or video is someone making a choice in real time: to document what they are seeing, preserve what others may try to deny, and take on the risks and responsibilities that come with creating archival records.

Launching today at internetfreedom.torproject.org and as an Onion Service, the campaign is the first-ever Web3-native crowdfunding initiative dedicated to the internet freedom ecosystem. The campaign accepts contributions in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Zcash (ZEC), Monero (XMR), and Golem (GLM), and benefits 10 nonprofit projects working across privacy, censorship circumvention, secure communications, and public-interest digital infrastructure. An initial $115,000 USD matching pool supported by Cake Wallet, Zcash Community Grants, Logos, and Octant -- with additional ecosystem participation expected throughout the campaign -- will amplify donations made through June 18th, 2026, using a participatory matching model designed to reward broad community participation.

Remember when taking public transport meant searching for a timetable or worse, trudging out to a bus stop to find the schedule? When you had to rely on experience to figure out whether the 22 or the 15 bus or the subway would get you to your destination faster?

Highlights of Firefox 151 include support for local profile backups on Linux and macOS systems with the ability to restore them across platforms, support for merging multiple PDF files directly in Firefox’s built-in PDF viewer, address autofill support for users in the Netherlands, and the general availability of local network access restrictions.

Highlights of DietPi 10.4 include support for the Orange Pi 5B SBC with dedicated images, updated kernels patched against the Copy Fail and Dirty Frag security vulnerabilities across all supported SBCs, and support for persistent network interface names for the two Ethernet ports on the NanoPi R76S SBC.

Based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), Ubuntu Core 26 introduces new features like live kernel patching, enhanced hardware-backed protection for mission-critical deployments, optimized OTA updates that are now 90 percent smaller, precise Linux builds, and up to 15 years of security maintenance.

Highlights of Thunderbird 151 include the enablement of Thundermail OAuth sign-in with account auto-configuration, support for sorting tasks by created or modified date, and the ability to override the OAuth provider details for EWS (Exchange Web Services) accounts.

Coming almost three months after Ardour 9.2, the Ardour 9.5 release is here to introduce chord editing and quantization, and a Cubase-style cross cursor for MIDI editing to the pianoroll interfaces, along with the ability to open multiple MIDI regions in the same pianoroll interface and edit one region while looking at notes of other regions.

Wireshark 4.6.6 is here three weeks after Wireshark 4.6.5 to update support for the BACapp, BPv7, DB/IB GDS DB, Kafka, MACsec, PFCP, RF4CE, ROHC, RTPS-VT, SAPHDB, and SIP protocols, and update support for the JSON and VeriWave capture files.

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Linux Vs. Windows: Which Is Better For Your PC?

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2026,

updated May 20, 2026



Meanwhile, Linux is seeing an increase in users as Microsoft continues to bungle Windows. No subscriptions or advertisements are baked into the system. The fear of using the terminal is no longer a factor, as most Linux distributions (distros) have come far enough to smooth out those elements. A major factor is that popular desktop environments (DEs), like KDE or GNOME, are designed with the idea of wrangling the OS into something anyone can use.

Yes, the terminal might still need to be accessed, but there are now plenty of distros that cater to newer users or those looking for a semi-Windows experience. CachyOS and Bazzite have become massively popular, both built atop two Linux distributions (Arch and Fedora, respectively) and focused on the gaming community. Others, like Mint, offer a great starting base, with a familiar ground using the Cinnamon DE. Of course, for those who are already PC familiar and want something a little more complex, distros like Gentoo exist, and DEs like Hyprland leave all familiar territory behind, opting for a tiling system.

Linux can be difficult to get to grips with in certain aspects, especially with application support. Windows translation layers like Wine and Proton have come on leaps and bounds, with a sizeable number of applications now able to run as if they were on Windows, but on Linux. However, there are still compromises to be made; some essential Windows apps still aren't fully functional on Linux, outside of a few edge cases that are being actively worked on.

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