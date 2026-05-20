Linux Vs. Windows: Which Is Better For Your PC?

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9to5Linux

Wireshark 4.6.6 Is Out with Updated Protocol Support and Bug Fixes

Wireshark 4.6.6 is here three weeks after Wireshark 4.6.5 to update support for the BACapp, BPv7, DB/IB GDS DB, Kafka, MACsec, PFCP, RF4CE, ROHC, RTPS-VT, SAPHDB, and SIP protocols, and update support for the JSON and VeriWave capture files.

Ardour 9.5 Open-Source DAW Released with Chord Editing and Quantization

Coming almost three months after Ardour 9.2, the Ardour 9.5 release is here to introduce chord editing and quantization, and a Cubase-style cross cursor for MIDI editing to the pianoroll interfaces, along with the ability to open multiple MIDI regions in the same pianoroll interface and edit one region while looking at notes of other regions.

Mozilla Thunderbird 151 Enables OAuth Sign-In with Account Auto-Configuration

Highlights of Thunderbird 151 include the enablement of Thundermail OAuth sign-in with account auto-configuration, support for sorting tasks by created or modified date, and the ability to override the OAuth provider details for EWS (Exchange Web Services) accounts.

Canonical Launches Ubuntu Core 26 with Live Kernel Patching, Optimized Updates

Based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), Ubuntu Core 26 introduces new features like live kernel patching, enhanced hardware-backed protection for mission-critical deployments, optimized OTA updates that are now 90 percent smaller, precise Linux builds, and up to 15 years of security maintenance.

DietPi 10.4 Released with Orange Pi 5B Support, DietPi-Software Improvements

Highlights of DietPi 10.4 include support for the Orange Pi 5B SBC with dedicated images, updated kernels patched against the Copy Fail and Dirty Frag security vulnerabilities across all supported SBCs, and support for persistent network interface names for the two Ethernet ports on the NanoPi R76S SBC.

Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Firefox 151 include support for local profile backups on Linux and macOS systems with the ability to restore them across platforms, support for merging multiple PDF files directly in Firefox’s built-in PDF viewer, address autofill support for users in the Netherlands, and the general availability of local network access restrictions.

Internet Society

An Open Fiber Data Standard to Make the Internet for Everyone

Remember when taking public transport meant searching for a timetable or worse, trudging out to a bus stop to find the schedule? When you had to rely on experience to figure out whether the 22 or the 15 bus or the subway would get you to your destination faster?

Tor Project blog

A new way to fund internet freedom

Launching today at internetfreedom.torproject.org and as an Onion Service, the campaign is the first-ever Web3-native crowdfunding initiative dedicated to the internet freedom ecosystem. The campaign accepts contributions in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Zcash (ZEC), Monero (XMR), and Golem (GLM), and benefits 10 nonprofit projects working across privacy, censorship circumvention, secure communications, and public-interest digital infrastructure. An initial $115,000 USD matching pool supported by Cake Wallet, Zcash Community Grants, Logos, and Octant -- with additional ecosystem participation expected throughout the campaign -- will amplify donations made through June 18th, 2026, using a participatory matching model designed to reward broad community participation.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.14

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Preserving evidence: How OpenArchive fosters accountability and media sovereignty

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but only if it survives. Behind every image or video is someone making a choice in real time: to document what they are seeing, preserve what others may try to deny, and take on the risks and responsibilities that come with creating archival records.

LinuxGizmos.com

ODROID-H5 is a low-power x86 SBC with 10GbE and four M.2 slots

Hardkernel has introduced the ODROID-H5, a new x86 single-board computer based on Intel’s Core i3-N300 processor. The board updates the ODROID H-series with onboard 10GbE networking, four M.2 expansion slots, DDR5 memory support, and a revised HSIO configuration intended for storage, networking, and accelerator expansion.

LILYGO adds ESP32-S3 Standard Series to T-SIM lineup

LILYGO has introduced the T-SIM / T-A Standard Series, a refreshed family of ESP32-S3 cellular development boards combining SIMCom and A76xx modem options with new hardware features including Qwiic support, seamless power switching, camera interfaces, optional GNSS functionality, and lower deep-sleep power consumption.

Forlinx rolls out FET3572-C SoM and OK3572-C board with Rockchip RK3572

Following the Rockchip RK3572 announcement, Forlinx Embedded has introduced the FET3572-C SoM and accompanying OK3572-C development board. The platform combines an octa-core CPU configuration, 4 TOPS NPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and multimedia capabilities extending to 8K decoding.

news

Linux Vs. Windows: Which Is Better For Your PC?

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2026,
updated May 20, 2026

penguin linux mascot

Meanwhile, Linux is seeing an increase in users as Microsoft continues to bungle Windows. No subscriptions or advertisements are baked into the system. The fear of using the terminal is no longer a factor, as most Linux distributions (distros) have come far enough to smooth out those elements. A major factor is that popular desktop environments (DEs), like KDE or GNOME, are designed with the idea of wrangling the OS into something anyone can use.

Yes, the terminal might still need to be accessed, but there are now plenty of distros that cater to newer users or those looking for a semi-Windows experience. CachyOS and Bazzite have become massively popular, both built atop two Linux distributions (Arch and Fedora, respectively) and focused on the gaming community. Others, like Mint, offer a great starting base, with a familiar ground using the Cinnamon DE. Of course, for those who are already PC familiar and want something a little more complex, distros like Gentoo exist, and DEs like Hyprland leave all familiar territory behind, opting for a tiling system.

Linux can be difficult to get to grips with in certain aspects, especially with application support. Windows translation layers like Wine and Proton have come on leaps and bounds, with a sizeable number of applications now able to run as if they were on Windows, but on Linux. However, there are still compromises to be made; some essential Windows apps still aren't fully functional on Linux, outside of a few edge cases that are being actively worked on.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux Vs. Windows: Which Is Better For Your PC?
Meanwhile, Linux is seeing an increase in users as Microsoft continues to bungle Windows
Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Firefox 151 open-source web browser is now available for download with support for local profile backups on Linux, the general availability of local network access restrictions, and many other changes.
Anbernic RG DS gets a brand new Linux OS, and you don't need to uninstall Android
Anbernic has released a Linux-based OS for its RG DS dual-screen handheld which ships with Android
Linus Torvalds says AI-powered bug hunters have made Linux security mailing list ‘almost entirely unmanageable’
He then pointed kernelistas to the project’s documentation
Discord: Some Odd Form of GNU/Linux Advocacy
a pair of pieces
Peter Neumann has died
Unfortunately, I email with the heartbreaking news that Peter Neumann
NHS Goes To War Against Open Source
The NHS is preparing to close nearly all of its Open Source repositories
Microsoft's Vista 11 Turns Five Soon, the Upgrade is GNU/Linux, Not Windows Vista 12 or 15 or 20 or Whatever Number They Invent Next [original]
People who want Software Freedom can regain control of their computing, their data and by extension their everyday lives.
It Takes a Village [original]
The important thing is the project, not just the faces behind it
 
Pigeon: A Love Story - A catcalling game
The menus were a bit laggy, but otherwise worked well on Linux
Microsoft should be terrified of SteamOS, even if Windows owns the Steam charts
Over the past few years, Valve has quietly managed to make Linux gaming feel legitimate
Mageia 10 RC1Mageia 10 RC1
You may have noticed that Mageia 10 RC1 was released a few days ago
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Zenclora – Debian-based desktop Linux distribution
Zenclora is a Debian-based desktop Linux distribution designed for stability, daily use, gaming, and productivity
Planet KDE: Smoke tests for fun and profit
Smoking is bad for you. Testing software is good for you though
Kubuntu vs. Fedora KDE: Which KDE Plasma distro is right for you?
These two Linux distributions take different approaches to the desktop
The Glass Half Full [original]
we've noticed a large increase in volume of news about "Linux"
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Wireshark 4.6.6 Is Out with Updated Protocol Support and Bug Fixes
Wireshark 4.6.6 open-source network protocol analyzer is now available for download with updated protocol and capture file support, as well as various bug fixes.
Ardour 9.5 Open-Source DAW Released with Chord Editing and Quantization
Ardour 9.5 open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) software is now available for download with new features, quality-of-life improvements, and bug fixes.
today's leftovers
emphasis on GNU/Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Software Freedom, FSF, and Copycat of FSF ('SFLC')
some FSF related themes
Announcing Istio 1.30.0, 1.28.7, and 1.29.3
Istio releases
Security Fixes, Windows Back Doors, and More
Security leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More
Hardware picks
Games: New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, "PlayStation 2 Portable", Installing GNU/Linux for Gaming with CachyOS
gaming leftovers
Kernel Space Bugs: Still a Lot of Coverage About Local Privilege Escalation
some exaggerate it
Anti-Lag 2 in Linux
Graphics improvements
Microsoft Operatives Who Run OSI Promote Openwashing, Slop and Microsoft Also Promoted by 'Linux' Foundation
totally compromised
Mozilla Thunderbird 151 Enables OAuth Sign-In with Account Auto-Configuration
Mozilla Thunderbird 151 open-source email client is now available for download with OAuth sign-in support with account auto-configuration, support for sorting tasks by created or modified date, and other changes.
NetBSD, OpenBSD, and FreeBSD News
BSD leftovers
Applications: A Look at Gaze and LibrePlan 1.6.0 Released
Application centric news
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Martin Pitt Leaving Red Hat, Red Hat as Microsoft Reseller, and Slop Promotion
Red Hat leftovers
OpenBSD 7.9 released
OpenBSD 7.9 RELEASED - Theo de Raadt
Games: Terraria, Go, GNU/Linux on a PlayStation 5, and More
mostly from GamingOnLinux
Wine 11.9
The Wine development release 11.9 is now available
Canonical Launches Ubuntu Core 26 with Live Kernel Patching, Optimized Updates
Ubuntu Core 26 is now available for download as a major update to this fully containerized variant of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS for IoT, edge, and embedded devices. Here’s what’s new!
DietPi 10.4 Released with Orange Pi 5B Support, DietPi-Software Improvements
DietPi 10.4 distribution for single-board computers is now available for download with support for Orange Pi 5B, DietPi-Software improvements, and other changes.
KDE Plasma is the Linux desktop I recommend to Windows users, but only after these tweaks
KDE Plasma is already pretty much the perfect desktop environment for those switching from Windows 10 or 11
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
"Windy at the Top" for GNU/Linux and Tux Machines [original]
First iteration
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Turning an $80 Android tablet into a Debian Linux PC
So developer tech4bot decided to set a cheap Android tablet free by turning porting Linux to run on it
stocksTUI – check stock prices, crypto, news, and historical charts
This is free and open source software
LibrePlan 1.6.0 Released With Better Collaboration Tools and 15 New Languages
The open source web-based project management platform adds email workflows
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux focused leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems: OSNews, BSD, and More
some more links
Education and Sharing Leftovers
FOSS and more
Richard Stallman's Next Talk and SFC, Which Tries to Cancel Him, on Copyleft
Licensing / Legal
KDE: 55,041,902 Lines of Code and Joining KDE's Amharic Translation Effort
KDE picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon, mintCast, and More
new video and audio clips/shows
Linux Source Code Shows Intel Panther Lake Plans
as usual
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
New Release of EasyOS and Further Work
Latest on EasyOS
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Kernel Space: Anbernic RG DS Gets a New Linux Firmware and Leveraging zram to Save Money
a pair of news picks
Sasha Levin (GAFAM) Wants 'Killswitch' for Linux (the Kernel)
some articles on 'killswitch'
LLM Slop / Plagiarism Versus Free Software
3 stories
Open Hardware/Modding: Bambu Lab Versus AGPL, ESP32, and More
hardware centric news
Canonical/Ubuntu Family: Rescuezilla 2.6.2 and Ubuntu 26.04
Ubuntu leftovers
Uptime Perils and Malicious Packets [original]
We don't use "cloud computing", we do our best to avoid outsourcing
Android Leftovers
BOOX Go Gen 2 Lumi review: E-Ink Android tablet with stunning hardware and rich software
This open-source chip design could do for hardware what Linux did for software
As I write this, there are basically two types of CPU that matter: x86 and ARM
This ultra-lightweight Linux OS just saved my Windows 10 laptop from the scrapheap
Built on a rock-solid Debian base, Q4OS uses a forgotten desktop environment to breathe new life into bloated, older hardware
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
There are a few packages to install in CachyOS before I’m ready to test software designed to use the NPU
Proton-CachyOS 11 pushes Linux gaming further with OptiScaler integration
The Linux community has made significant progress in terms of gaming
Linux gets Nvidia Reflex and AMD Anti-Lag on any GPU
Big news for Linux gamers, especially eSports players
I ditched laggy Linux remote desktop for this browser-based setup
I decided to give the open-source remote access gateway Apache Guacamole a try
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GNU/Linux HowTos, K Desktop Environment vs GNOME, and More
a handful of recent Valnet articles
Finding Software Replacements in GNU/Linux
3 new examples
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: PuterOS, Lubuntu, and More
Recent Valnet articles, inc. Lubuntu rave
Review: Sylve on FreeBSD
Sylve is in its fairly early stages and has just recently been added to the FreeBSD "latest" repository
Recent Proxmox and TrueNAS Articles
Managing one's clusters
Extrox Linux: Audiophile-Friendly MX Spin with an Arch Twin
From the MX Linux community comes Extrox, a duo of Xfce-based spins—one MX
Using Raspberry Pi as One's Main Desktop, Turning Raspberry Pis Into a Powerful Docker Swarm Cluster
2 recent Valnet articles
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.9, Linux 6.18.32, Linux 6.12.90, and Linux 6.6.140
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.9 kernel
Fish Shell [original]
Yesterday we spent about 5 hours on the shells and fish
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles