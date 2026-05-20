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HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) 3.26.4 Drivers Add Support for New Printers
HPLIP 3.26.4 adds support for new printers, including HP LaserJet Pro MFP 3106sdw and HP LaserJet Pro MFP 3105sdw, HP Envy 6500e series and HP Envy 6500 series, as well as HP OfficeJet Pro 9730, HP OfficeJet Pro 9730e, HP OfficeJet Pro 9720, HP OfficeJet Pro 9720e, HP OfficeJet Pro 8130e All-in-One, and HP OfficeJet Pro 8130 All-in-One series.
In addition, the HP Liux Imaging and Printing 3.26.4 release adds support for new HP OfficeJet printer series, including the HP OfficeJet 8130e All-in-One, HP OfficeJet 8130 All-in-One, HP OfficeJet Pro 8120e All-in-One, HP OfficeJet Pro 8120 All-in-One, HP OfficeJet 8120e All-in-One, and HP OfficeJet 8120 All-in-One.
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HPLIP 3.26.4 Released with Many New HP Printers Support
HPLIP, the HP developed free open-source drivers for HP’s inkjet and laser printers, released new 3.26.4 one day ago. The new version of this HP GNU/Linux Printing and Imaging System added many new printers support, fixed few security vulnerabilities, but no new distributions support for its official installer.