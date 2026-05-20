news
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 Released with Optional Command-Line AI Assistant
Highlights of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 include an optional command-line AI assistant called goose that can be installed from the extensions repository for faster and more responsive access to insights and commands, color output support to the RHEL command-line assistant, and customer-controlled security in image mode.
The image mode for RHEL received a new bootc option for downloading an OS update to a fleet of machines without immediately applying it, more efficient container storage by keeping a dedicated, separate copy of the OS in a container store, the ability to logically bind images for scale, and streamlined VM provisioning with BCVK (Bootable Containers and Virtualization Kit).