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Tails 7.8 Anonymous Linux OS Patches Recent Kernel Flaws, Removes Thunderbird
Coming almost a month after Tails 7.7, the Tails 7.8 release is a small update but an important one, as it ships with an updated Debian kernel patched against recent security vulnerabilities that could allow an application in Tails to gain administrative privileges, such as Copy Fail, Dirty Frag, or Fragnesia.
According to the Tails devs, these vulnerabilities could be used by an attacker to exploit other, unknown security vulnerabilities in an application included in Tails, thereby taking full control of your system and deanonymizing you. Tails 7.8 also ships with the latest Tor Browser 15.0.14 web browser.
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New Release: Tails 7.8 | The Tor Project
A new version of Thunderbird is released in Debian shortly after each Tails releases, because both Tails and Thunderbird follow the release calendar of Firefox. As a consequence, until Tails 7.5 (February 2026), the version of Thunderbird in Tails was almost always outdated, with known security vulnerabilities.