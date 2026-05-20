news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Openwashing, and Standards
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RTL-SDR ☛ GopherTrunk: A New Pure-Go Trunked Radio Scanner Supporting P25, DMR, TETRA, NXDN and More
On the protocol side, GopherTrunk handles control-channel decoding for P25 (Phase 1 and 2), DMR, TETRA, NXDN, Motorola Type II, EDACS, LTR, MPT 1327, dPMR, D-STAR, and YSF. The voice path is written in pure-Go and implements IMBE and AMBE+2 vocoders directly, removing the dependency on external DVSI or mbelib. The interface is terminal-based, but also includes a full browser-based operator console. There is also a configuration importer that parses RadioReference.com PDF exports and CSV bundles straight into the daemon config.
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It's FOSS ☛ Things Are Quietly Changing at Bitwarden, and People Are Worried
The password manager swapped its CEO, rewrote its core values, and briefly pulled "Always Free" from its pricing page.
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Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #26.07: New ELK Stack Course, GNU/Linux in Browser, Best YouTube Channels for DevOps and More
ELK Stack course is here.
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It's FOSS ☛ The Famous GNU/Linux System Cleaner BleachBit Now Has a TUI (And I Tried It Out)
Still in alpha, it brings keyboard-first system cleaning to servers, headless machines, and remote SSH sessions.
[...]
One of the more popular offerings among those is BleachBit, which is a free and open source system cleaner for Linux and Windows that handles all that. It's developers have now given everyone an early look into how its text-based user interface (TUI) is shaping up.
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Linux Magazine ☛ Top Priorities for Open Source Pros Seeking a New Job
Professional fulfillment tops the list, according to LPI report.
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K Desktop Environment/KDE
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Haruna 1.8
Haruna version 1.8.1 is released.
If you like Haruna then support its development
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Openwashing
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Linux Foundation’s Daniela Barbosa on Blockchain, Digital Identity and Open Source Governance [Ed: No connection to Linux, just a corporate scam piggybacking the brand]
Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust has expanded beyond Hyperledger into interoperability, decentralized identity, cryptography, and enterprise blockchain infrastructure.
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
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Document Foundation ☛ How your donations help the LibreOffice project and community
LibreOffice is free thanks to your donations. Here’s how your support helps us to improve the software and grow the community that makes it 😊
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Standards/Consortia
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Jeff Geerling ☛ Wi-Wi Is Wireless Time Sync at 1 nanosecond
Wi-Wi stands for Wireless 2Way interferometry, and it uses the 900 MHz band for picosecond-level time sync, and mm-level distance accuracy, in a tiny box, currently the size of a smartphone.
The system is still in development, but existing prototypes have 20ps of phase synchronization jitter, and time synchronization down to 30ns. The next generation will have time down to 5ns in real-world use.
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