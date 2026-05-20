news
today's leftovers
-
Desktop/Laptop
-
Daniel De Laney ☛ The Fourth Era of Computing
The polarity of hard and easy in computing is inverting. Raw configuration files, exposed APIs, terminal-first applications; these have all become easy. They are the hooks agents want, and we don’t have to think about them. Polished GUIs are now becoming the hard path by comparison, because we have to use them ourselves.
This change has sparked the fourth era in the evolution of computing. By describing it and how we got here, I will overturn most of the things I’ve ever said about user interface design. I’ve always advocated for simple GUIs that normal people can use, but that argument is losing its potency. Ugly exposed wiring is exactly what makes something the right choice now.
-
-
Benchmarks
-
Performance Comparison Windows and Linux in Resident Evil 2
During detailed benchmarking, RoniTekk assessed the performance of Resident Evil 2 on Linux and WindowsThe benchmark's goal was to directly demonstrate the viability of Linux as a gaming platform, as NVIDIA GPUs consistently hold around 80% of the market. The popular Pop OS distribution, version 24.04, with the Wayland graphics environment, which offers built-in drivers for NVIDIA devices, was used.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
OSTechNix ☛ How to Install XLibre X11 Server on Fedora and Enterprise Linux
XLibre is a community-run project that builds a display server, which is the core software responsible for drawing windows and handling your mouse and keyboard on your screen. It is an implementation of the X11 protocol, a standard that has powered Linux desktops for decades.
This project forked from X.Org with a clear mission: to fix old bugs and bring back features that had stalled for years.
If you use Fedora or a Red Hat-based system, you can now switch to XLibre safely. This guide will show you how to install XLibre X11 Server on Fedora and Enterprise Linux, such as RHEL, AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Wesley Moore ☛ Introducing My New Linux Distro: Casuarina Linux
Most of the heavy lifting was done by q66 in creating Chimera Linux. I used that excellent base to build Casuarina. It inherits most of the composition of Chimera, with the exception of glibc: [...]
-
BSD
-
TuMFatig ☛ dhcpd and unbound in FreeBSD jails
The other day, I used FreeBSD on a Raspberry Pi card to get a redundant DHCP server and DNS resolver working together with an OpenBSD server.
It works great. But another FreeBSD server is available and I don’t really need yet another gadget powered on. So I moved both the DHCP and DNS services to this machine. While I was there, I took the opportunity to put them into their own jails. Because, you know, privilege escalation…
As usual, read the FreeBSD handbook and the relevant manual page before anything else.
-
-