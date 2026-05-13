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today's howtos
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Nvidia Drivers on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS ships with the open-source Nouveau driver enabled by default.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Chrome Remote Desktop on Debian 13
Managing a Debian 13 server or workstation from a different location is something almost every GNU/Linux sysadmin needs at some point.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 26.04
Set up a LEMP stack on Ubuntu 26.04 with Nginx, MySQL 8.4, PHP 8.5, PHP-FPM, and a working PHP database test.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install LAMP Stack on Ubuntu 26.04
Install Apache, MySQL 8.4, and PHP 8.5 on Ubuntu 26.04, configure an Apache virtual host, and test PHP database access.
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RIPE ☛ Operational Review of Public ENUM Under e164.arpa
A 2026 operational review of Public ENUM under e164.arpa found that half of the current delegations show some form of DNS problem. The findings are expected to be discussed at RIPE 92, including the operational status and future support of Public ENUM under e164.arpa.
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Teleport ☛ Multi-Site Data Center Audit and Compliance Best Practices
Most multi-site infrastructure teams manage access and audit logging site by site, using stacks that have been built up over time through different tools, different owners, and thousands of static credentials or standing admin privileges. This makes org-wide auditability nearly impossible to produce on demand, and adds complexity to regional compliance requirements.
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James Cherti ☛ A Technical Guide to Compiling Emacs for Performance on Linux and Unix systems
Beyond raw hardware optimization, building from source enables dropping decades of legacy compatibility layers and embracing modern desktop technologies. For example, Wayland users can configure the build to bypass old X11 display protocols in favor of a Wayland environment, ensuring smoother rendering and better system integration.
Additionally, this article details how to optimize the internal native Lisp compiler, which transforms Lisp packages into machine code to ensure that every Emacs package in your configuration operates at its maximum potential speed.
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Barry Kauler ☛ Print Screen now works
The PC keyboard has a key labeled "Prt Sc", or similar, which is supposed to be for taking a snapshot of the screen; however, in EasyOS nothing happens.