EndeavourOS Titan Neo is the first minor update to the EndeavourOS Titan release, which arrived on March 12th, 2026, with the Linux 6.19 kernel series and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment. EndeavourOS Titan Neo is here to bump the default KDE Plasma setup to version 6.6.4 and the kernel to Linux 6.19.14.

The new Star Labs firmware introduces a couple of new features, such as support for AMD Cezanne models like the Star Labs Byte Mk I mini PC and StarBook Mk VI laptop, and Coreboot support for Star Labs Byte Mk I and StarBook Mk VI-AMD.

The biggest change in the Shelly 2.2 release is the major UI overhaul to simplify the usage of the application. Say goodbye to the sidebar and the system overview sections at the bottom, as Shelly 2.2’s UI was significantly simplified to a basic, tabbed window where you can just install, update, and manage your packages.

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.7, the Calibre 9.8 release is here to improve the Edit Book feature by allowing you to reset the zoom to 100% by right-clicking in the preview panel, and improve the Content Server by allowing you to see book details by clicking on book titles/covers in the /mobile view.