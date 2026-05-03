news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 64 Out of 200: Not Amused by Repeated Threats (to "Shut Down" My "Existence" While Mentioning My Wife Too)
it's about censorship
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The NHS is Under Attack by Anthropic and Microsoft (or Their Lemmings That Infect the NHS)
They are kidding themselves if they seriously believe Web-facing source code repositories are the real threat to patients
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cPanel is Not Linux, cPanel is Proprietary Software
It's fair to say I've used cPanel for 23 years
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Storage and Memory Prices Are Rising Not Because of High Demand (Production Can Match Demand), It's Partly Because of Price-Fixing (Same as Food Price Increases)
Sophisticated robberies are still robberies
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Thousands of Layoffs at IBM, So IBM Pays Mainstream Media to Claim That IBM is Hiring (Paid Lies)
This is a story about the media failing us, not just IBM failing as a company
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A Look at DataStax Bluewashing (IBM and Layoffs)
IBM is a place that many people leave or get pushed out of
New
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Gemini Links 02/05/2026: Strange Psychosis and TUIs
Links for the day
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Links 02/05/2026: Microsoft Has Begun Rebranding Vista 11 as 'XBox' (Because the Console is Dying), Slop Rejected by Oscars
Links for the day
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IBM's CEO 10 Years Ago in IBM-Sponsored Forbes: "For those willing to embrace [blockchains], the future will indeed be bright."
How well did this prediction materialise?
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RightsCon Cancellation as a Data Point in a World Gone Astray
RightsCon should not even be controversial
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Links 02/05/2026: Gen Z is Turning Against Slop and OpenAI/Microsoft Rift Explained
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 02/05/2026: Leaving Session, Alhena 5.5.7, and Slop Failing Customers
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Friday, May 01, 2026
IRC logs for Friday, May 01, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
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