news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
-
James G ☛ Reorganising the Artemis settings page
Since the release of Artemis, the settings page has been growing steadily in size. What was a few options has grown into over a dozen. With every added option, it was harder to find each individual option.
-
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
PostgreSQL ☛ pgEdge Launches Hey Hi (AI) DBA Workbench, an Hey Hi (AI) Co-Pilot for Database Administrators
Open source tool gives database teams an always-on Postgres expert with human oversight
pgEdge, the leading open-source enterprise Postgres company, today announced the Hey Hi (AI) DBA Workbench for Postgres, an AI-powered monitoring and management tool that gives PostgreSQL teams an always-available co-pilot for database administration.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Bob Monsour ☛ Changing how I deploy my Eleventy sites
I've got several sites hosted at Netlify and several at Cloudflare. The ones at Netlify do not require frequent updates and, for some of them, I can't even remember the last time I updated them...the blessing of static sites...that remain static.
I had moved this site and the 11ty Bundle to Cloudflare Pages after getting what seemed like insanely high traffic at Netlify that, while likely bot-driven, was on the verge of putting me over the free tier limit.
-
-
Education
-
Perl ☛ PPC Summer 2026 - Call for Participation!
Perl Community / Science Perl Committee Impact in 2025
-
-
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Data
-
Allen Downey ☛ Planning for your midlife crisis
From the Human Mortality Database I downloaded life tables for the United States, combined and broken down for men and women. The following function reads and cleans a table.
-
-