Education Projects and Events (FOSS-Centric)

On the plane to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, I found myself wondering about the level of engagement with AI tools among teachers and educators in Uzbekistan: how interested are teachers and students in AI technologies? Are they more excited or hesitant about AI technologies?

My questions were answered within minutes of the start of the training session in Tashkent. The teachers and trainers, who had travelled from cities and rural areas across the country, were enthusiastic, inquisitive, and already experimenting with AI technologies in their daily lives.