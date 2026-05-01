Emacs and GNU Emacs Stories

We are not aware of these vulnerabilities being exploited in practice until now.

Tor's work is rooted in the belief that everyone should be able to speak freely, safely, and privately. We build tools that help people connect, communicate, organize, and seek information; especially those facing censorship, surveillance, repression, discrimination, and other forms of vulnerability. The disruption of a space dedicated to advancing these shared goals represents a serious gutpunch to the global human rights community.

Crowd Supply recently featured the MiciMike Home Mini Drop-In PCB, an open hardware replacement for the first-generation Google Home Mini that enables fully local Home Assistant voice control. It installs without case modifications or soldering, reusing the original hardware.

Geniatech has shared information about the AIM-M-K and AIM-B2 AI accelerator modules based on the NXP Ara240 NPU. Both designs target edge inference workloads, offering up to 40 TOPS of INT8 performance for applications such as computer vision, transformer models, and generative AI.

The ESP-FLY DIY Kit is a compact micro drone platform built around the Seeed Studio XIAO ESP32-S3, developed as a collaboration between Seeed Studio and Max Imagination. The kit targets educational and hobbyist use, combining a small airframe with wireless control options and a customizable firmware environment.

The new Star Labs firmware introduces a couple of new features, such as support for AMD Cezanne models like the Star Labs Byte Mk I mini PC and StarBook Mk VI laptop, and Coreboot support for Star Labs Byte Mk I and StarBook Mk VI-AMD.

The biggest change in the Shelly 2.2 release is the major UI overhaul to simplify the usage of the application. Say goodbye to the sidebar and the system overview sections at the bottom, as Shelly 2.2’s UI was significantly simplified to a basic, tabbed window where you can just install, update, and manage your packages.

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.7, the Calibre 9.8 release is here to improve the Edit Book feature by allowing you to reset the zoom to 100% by right-clicking in the preview panel, and improve the Content Server by allowing you to see book details by clicking on book titles/covers in the /mobile view.

Arch Linux 2026.05.01 is out now as the first Arch Linux ISO release to be powered by Linux kernel 7.0, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

Coming two months after Shotcut 26.2, the Shotcut 26.4 release is here to introduce Vulkan GPU support to Speech to Text on Linux and Windows systems, 10-bit VP9 MP4 (E-AC-3) and 10-bit VP9 WebM (Opus) export presets, and new aspect ratio grid options to the player grid button, including 1:1 Frame, 16:9 Frame, 4:3 Frame, and 9:16 Frame.

Coming four months after Grml 2025.12, the Grml 2026.04 release is powered by the Linux 6.19 kernel series and incorporates all the latest package updates and security patches from the upstream software repositories of the Debian Testing branch as of April 2026, which will become Debian 14 “Forky” sometime in 2027.

Earlier this month, the Linux Mint project announced that they have decided to adopt a longer development cycle for future Linux Mint releases, starting with the upcoming Linux Mint 23 release, planned for Christmas 2026, so that they can focus more on fixing bugs than shipping newer features.

Coming a month after LibreOffice 26.2.2, the LibreOffice 26.2.3 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

The biggest change in the AerynOS 2026.05 release is that the underlying OS is now powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series. This should provide AerynOS with slightly faster performance, better hardware support, and various other enhancements.