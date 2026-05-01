news
Kubernetes, Django, and Operating Systems
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Server/Kubernetes
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.36: In-Place Vertical Scaling for Pod-Level Resources Graduates to Beta
Following the graduation of Pod-Level Resources to Beta in v1.34 and the General Availability (GA) of In-Place Pod Vertical Scaling in v1.35, the Kubernetes community is thrilled to announce that In-Place Pod-Level Resources Vertical Scaling has graduated to Beta in v1.36!
This feature is now enabled by default via the
InPlacePodLevelResourcesVerticalScalingfeature gate. It allows users to update the aggregate Pod resource budget (
.spec.resources) for a running Pod, often without requiring a container restart.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Designing multitenant GPU infrastructure: Isolation across virtualization and Kubernetes platforms
Enterprises need to find a way to maintain strong isolation guarantees while preserving performance. Striking the right balance between isolation and utilization is critical for production AI platforms. Designing multitenant GPU environments that meet these requirements is more complex than simply assigning devices to virtual machines or containers. Isolation must be intentionally designed across hardware, virtualization, and orchestration layers. Red Hat platforms such as Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization and Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift provide the foundation to implement these isolation layers by combining Kubernetes-native orchestration with proven virtualization and hardware integration capabilities.
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Jeff Triplett ☛ Django Chat Podcast: E201
On this episode, we discussed DjangoCon Europe, which Carlton had attended. We caught up on what’s going on with Django News and the Django Software Foundation. We also spent a good chunk of time on AI workflows and tooling. And I got to have a little soapbox rant at the end, which is always fun for me.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Austin White ☛ Operating Systems - White Noise
Cleaning out my basement office, I have been finding odd bits of tech specific to operating systems that I have used including old manuals and discs or CD’s or operating systems I have used . I stated taking an inventory of all of them that I have used over time whether they are for desktop or servers.1
This is the list I have been able to put together so far: [...]
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