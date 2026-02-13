news
GNOME 50 Desktop Environment Enters Public Beta Testing with More New Features
GNOME 50 beta improves the detection of discrete GPUs in GNOME Shell, which also received support for handling external or locked keyboard layout sources in the indicator, better screen time tracking with idle inhibitors, and better tab focus behavior in the Quick Settings menu.
The beta release of GNOME 50 also updates the Mutter window and composite manager with HiDPI and monitor mode emulation for screencasts, initial stable implementations of VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and fractional scaling, improved frame scheduling, and support for remote desktops to set active keyboard layout.