posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 24, 2026



Quoting: Why Ubuntu? And the answer is, why not. —

Every few weeks, this question comes up (via email), usually after I publish a negative review of yet another of my bittersweet Linux endeavors, which almost always revolve around Ubuntu and its derivatives, or, more specifically, Kubuntu, my distro of choice. These articles prompt my readers to challenge my choice of software. In parallel, the readers also usually recommend I try a different distro or two, which could hopefully resolve my angst and my usage problems.

The recurrence of this phenomenon prompted me to write this piece. I want to explain my rationale into why Ubuntu is the best desktop choice (and it is), why other distros aren't as optimal, and why Linux is in a bad state, regardless of what you select. Hopefully, this will settle the debate. Or perhaps make you write me even more, with yet more suggestions, so you push through my stubbornness. Well, let us commence.