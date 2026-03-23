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Firefox 149 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Firefox 149 introduces the long-anticipated native Split View feature, allowing users to view two web pages side-by-side in one tab. The Split View feature can be enabled by right-clicking on a tab, and you can also add a split view to a new group.
This release also adds support for downloading images directly from PDF files via the context menu, increases the robustness of HTTP/3 upload performance for unstable network conditions, and better integrates with your Linux desktop by defaulting to the XDG portal file picker.