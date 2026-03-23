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openSUSE Releases Agama 19 Installer with Many New Features and Improvements
Coming four months after Agama 18, the Agama 19 installer introduces the ability to install some SUSE Linux distributions in so-called installation modes, such as Standard or Immutable, adds a new updateNvram boot loader setting to update the persistent RAM (NVRAM), and the ability to use SSH public keys to authenticate the root user.
Also new is the ability to install into an existing LVM volume group and add new physical volumes to an existing volume group, and a new option to download the current installer configuration in JSON format, which is used by the Agama command line tools and for unattended installation.