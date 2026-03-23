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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 23, 2026



Quoting: Linexin - Arch-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Linexin is a Linux distribution based on Arch Linux. It is designed to be a fast and user-friendly operating system, pre-configured for creative work and games.

Linexin bills itself as ideal for content creators who need easy access to tools like the Affinity suite and DaVinci Resolve, gamers looking for an optimized experience with Steam, Epic Games or any other Launcher, and anyone who wants a beautiful and performant Arch-based system.