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FLinux – Linux distribution built in FLTK
Quoting: FLinux - Linux distribution built in FLTK - LinuxLinks —
FLinux is a Linux distribution entirely built in FLTK 1.3, hence the name (FL+inux). Its FLTK programs begin with its window manager: FLWM (1.20), web browser Dillo, FlRadio, Fluff (file manager), and even an image viewer (flpicsee).
The system also includes ALSA as a preconfigured sound service, Xvesa as a graphical server, wbar, torsmo, and MP3 support via mpg123. Text editing is handled by “editor” (FLTK-based) and vi (CLI). Terminal emulators provided are aterm and xterm.
This minimalist and modern distribution is a fork of Tiny Core Linux 17. It uses Linux kernel 5.10 and glibc 2.42, and is available for x86 (32-bit) systems only.
An independent repository hosted in Brazil provides custom-built and optimized packages, in addition to those adapted from Tiny Core.