Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

ImageGlass is billed as a lightweight, versatile image viewer with a clean, modern interface. The program supports more than 90 image formats including WEBP, GIF, SVG, PNG, JXL and HEIC.

ImageGlass isn’t a new project. Although it’s open source software, it was not previously available for Linux. I contacted the developer in February 2023 to ask whether Linux support was planned, and they told me that ImageGlass 10, including Linux support, would take another two to three years to complete.

ImageGlass 10 beta 1 is now available. It has been completely rewritten from the ground up using a modern .NET stack and the Avalonia UI framework. This change allows the application to move beyond Windows and run natively on multiple platforms including Linux from a single unified codebase.