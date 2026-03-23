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Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
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ImageGlass - versatile image viewer - LinuxLinks
ImageGlass is billed as a lightweight, versatile image viewer with a clean, modern interface. The program supports more than 90 image formats including WEBP, GIF, SVG, PNG, JXL and HEIC.
ImageGlass isn’t a new project. Although it’s open source software, it was not previously available for Linux. I contacted the developer in February 2023 to ask whether Linux support was planned, and they told me that ImageGlass 10, including Linux support, would take another two to three years to complete.
ImageGlass 10 beta 1 is now available. It has been completely rewritten from the ground up using a modern .NET stack and the Avalonia UI framework. This change allows the application to move beyond Windows and run natively on multiple platforms including Linux from a single unified codebase.
Resticara - simplify routine backup jobs - LinuxLinks
Resticara is a wrapper around Restic designed to simplify routine backup jobs such as website data, maildirs, and SQL database backups.
It focuses on straightforward configuration and deployment, helping users manage backups with logging, notifications, and timer generation from a single tool.
This is free and open source software.
nettui - unified terminal UI for Wi-Fi and Ethernet - LinuxLinks
nettui is a terminal user interface for managing both Wi-Fi and Ethernet connections from a single application.
It provides separate panels for wireless and wired networking, supports tasks such as connecting to networks, toggling autoconnect, renewing DHCP leases, and managing hidden SSIDs, and is designed to work with Linux systems using iwd and systemd-networkd. The project is primarily aimed at Omarchy setups, but can also be used on other Linux distributions with the same networking stack.
This is free and open source software.