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Sparky 2026.03 Special Editions
Quoting: Sparky 2026.03 Special Editions - SparkyLinux —
This release is based on Debian testing “Forky”.
The March update of Sparky Special Edition iso images features Linux kernel 6.19.8, updated packages from Debian and Sparky testing repos as of March 21, 2026, and most changes introduced at the 2026.03 release.
There is no need to reinstall Sparky rolling, simply change Debian repos from “trixie” to “forky” and Sparky repos from “sisters” to “tiamat”, and keep Sparky up to date.