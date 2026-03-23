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Vanilla Dpup – operating system based on Puppy Linux and Debian
Quoting: Vanilla Dpup - operating system based on Puppy Linux and Debian - LinuxLinks —
Vanilla Dpup is a lightweight, community-built operating system based on Puppy Linux and Debian.
Like Puppy, it has that 2000s look and features a curated selection of preconfigured, lightweight applications for a variety of daily computing tasks like browsing and note-taking. Like Debian, it’s compatible with a huge range of computers and applications. Vanilla Dpup tries to strike the right balance between lightweight and practical, while improving efficiency and security.