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Ubuntu's folder icons got redesigned twice in a week because users can't agree on how they look
Quoting: Ubuntu's folder icons got redesigned twice in a week because users can't agree on how they look —
I'm really glad that I moved from Windows to Linux in mid-2025. I enjoy free and open-source software more than its proprietary cousins, and the freedom to do what I want with my desktop is refreshing. However, I have learned that people are very passionate about their distro of choice, and they care deeply about the minute details.
For instance, Ubuntu users are currently debating the color of folder icons. The colors were already changed last week, and now a new batch has been designed in an attempt to appease people who weren't happy with the original designs.
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Ubuntu 26.04's new folder icons undergo another revamp - OMG! Ubuntu
A big Yaru theme update hit Ubuntu 26.04 LTS last week, delivering a set of colourful new directory icons to development desktops (alongside other theme changes, like consistent radii and bolder text in UI elements and no dock transparency by default).
It swapped Yaru’s slate folder icons for squatter, full-colour glyphs that reflect the system accent colour wholly. They also use an engraved treatment for standard XDG directories emblems, like Music, Pictures and Downloads.
However, feedback on the new set indicated that the folder colour contrast wasn’t quite right, appearing too light under light and dark mode settings on the Ubuntu desktop. This contrast affected the prominence of the inset emblems placed on top.