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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 23, 2026



Quoting: Ubuntu's folder icons got redesigned twice in a week because users can't agree on how they look —

I'm really glad that I moved from Windows to Linux in mid-2025. I enjoy free and open-source software more than its proprietary cousins, and the freedom to do what I want with my desktop is refreshing. However, I have learned that people are very passionate about their distro of choice, and they care deeply about the minute details.

For instance, Ubuntu users are currently debating the color of folder icons. The colors were already changed last week, and now a new batch has been designed in an attempt to appease people who weren't happy with the original designs.