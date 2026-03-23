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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 23, 2026



Quoting: Winux - successor for Windows 10 and 11 users - LinuxLinks —

Winux is an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution that’s heavily customised to resemble Windows 10 or Windows 11 in both appearance and usability. This includes a familiar desktop layout, taskbar, and start menu, making it superficially easier for Windows users to transition to Linux without a steep learning curve.

The system also promotes compatibility with Windows software through tools like Wine, and may include additional components for running Android apps or Windows environments.