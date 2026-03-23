We have a bunch of networks in a number of buildings, and as part of looking after them, we want to monitor whether or not they're actually working. For reasons beyond the scope of this entry we don't do things like collect information from our switches through SNMP, so our best approach is 'ping something on the network in the relevant location'. This requires something to ping. We want that thing to be stable and always on the network, which typically rules out machines and devices run by other people, and we want it to run from standard wall power for various reasons.