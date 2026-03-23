news
today's howtos
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Jonathan Almeida: Use |mach try --no-push| for a configuration dry run
I wanted to see what the generated try configuration would be for a new preset I made and did this by submitting real try pushes (with
emptyso they don't execute resources). What I was looking for was "dry run" in the help files, but I recently discovered it to be
--no-push.
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Jonathan Almeida: Create new revisions in Jujutsu with multiple heads
It was one of those "ah ha!" moments for me when I finally used it. Chris Krycho covers the concept of megamerges with this diagram: [...]
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install Pip on Ubuntu 26.04
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Rclone on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Cloud copies are easier to automate when one tool can talk to S3, Surveillance Giant Google Drive, OneDrive, Backblaze B2, SFTP, and local folders from the same command line.
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LinuxConfig ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 No App Installed for Debian Package Files Error – Installing .deb Packages
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install VidCutter on Debian 13
If you need to trim, cut, or join video clips on GNU/Linux without dealing with a bloated video editor, VidCutter is exactly what you need. It is a free, open-source video cutting tool built on FFmpeg and libmpv, and it gets the job done in minutes.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Roundcube Webmail on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Roundcube Webmail stands as one of the most popular open-source webmail solutions available today. This browser-based IMAP email client offers a modern, intuitive interface that rivals commercial webmail platforms. With support for multiple languages, drag-and-drop functionality, and extensive plugin architecture, Roundcube transforms email management into an efficient experience.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install GLPI on Fedora 43
If your team is drowning in spreadsheets trying to track hardware, tickets, and software licenses, GLPI (Gestionnaire Libre de Parc Informatique) solves that problem with a single open-source platform. This GNU/Linux server tutorial walks you through every step to install GLPI on Fedora 43, from installing the LAMP stack to running the final setup wizard.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Gemini CLI on Linux Mint 22
If you want a powerful Hey Hi (AI) assistant living directly inside your GNU/Linux terminal, Gemini CLI is one of the best free options available right now.
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University of Toronto ☛ Mass production's effects on the cheapest way to get some things
We have a bunch of networks in a number of buildings, and as part of looking after them, we want to monitor whether or not they're actually working. For reasons beyond the scope of this entry we don't do things like collect information from our switches through SNMP, so our best approach is 'ping something on the network in the relevant location'. This requires something to ping. We want that thing to be stable and always on the network, which typically rules out machines and devices run by other people, and we want it to run from standard wall power for various reasons.
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Dave Gauer ☛ My home network observes bedtime with OpenBSD and pf - ratfactor
1. I want my home network to "shut off Internet access" when it’s bedtime.
2. I need it to be completely automatic and on a schedule.
3. I also need to make exceptions to allow a couple servers and devices do backups and updates at night.
4. Bonus: I’d like to be in charge of the DNS on my local network so I can experiment with using it as a DNS sinkhole (like Pi-hole) for unwanted domains and giving my home computers nice local domain names.