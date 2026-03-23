news
Bloated Web and Content Management Systems on the Sordid Web
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Web Browsers/Web Servers
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Stuart Breckenridge ☛ PC Gamer Recommends RSS Readers in a 37MB Article That Just Keeps Downloading
Third, this is a whopping 37MB webpage on initial load. But that’s not the worst part. In the five minutes since I started writing this post the website has downloaded almost half a gigabyte of new ads.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Kenneth Reitz ☛ This Site Now Runs on Responder
As of today, kennethreitz.org runs on Responder, my own web framework. Not Flask. Not FastAPI. The framework I built in 2018 as an experiment in making the server side feel like the client side.
The port took a single session. One afternoon. Me and Claude Opus 4.6, reading every route, rewriting every handler, testing every endpoint, deploying to production. The whole thing.
I want to talk about why, and what it felt like, and what broke along the way.
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Security Week ☛ Thousands of Magento Sites Hit in Ongoing Defacement Campaign
The bug, it says, impacts all Magento Open Source and Adobe Commerce versions up to 2.4.9-alpha2, and could be exploited for XSS in all iterations before version 2.3.5.
“The vulnerable code has existed since the very first Magento 2 release. Adobe fixed it in the 2.4.9 pre-release branch as part of APSB25-94, but no isolated patch exists for current production versions,” Sansec says.
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