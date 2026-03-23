news
Kernel (Linux): Btrfs subvolumes and firmware issues with MD RAID coming
-
It's FOSS ☛ What Are Btrfs Subvolumes? And Why They’re Better Than Traditional GNU/Linux Partitions
What are Btrfs subvolumes in Linux? Understand how they work and why they are better than traditional partitions with features like snapshots and flexibility.
-
Dan Horák: PowerNV firmware issues with MD RAID coming
I was working on an issue with the amdgpu driver in the 7.0-rc kernels on my Power9 based Talos II system, bisecting between 6.19 and 7.0-rc1 when suddenly the Petitboot menu didn't contain any boot entries from my disks after a reboot commnand. First I thought my disk failed, but when I checked the kernel messages I noticed md: sdc4 does not have a valid v1.2 superblock, not importing! message for all my RAID arrays, which sounded weird. What could break when everything was OK one reboot ago. I have recovered from this failure first by using a USB stick and then adding the content of /boot to a regular disk partition.