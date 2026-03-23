Contribute at the Fedora CoreOS 44 Test Week

Are you a Fedora user? If so, would you want to help the project prepare for the release of Fedora 44, which is scheduled to roll out the door on April 14. This would get you a little time with the new release under your belt before the new release is actually a release, which is pretty cool. If this is appealing, you’re just the person Fedora is looking for.

Most Fedora users probably already know about Test Days. These are days the team at Fedora sets aside to enlist users like you, to make sure that upcoming releases have seen enough hardware/software configurations to give the devs’ confidence the software will run on just about anything the public throws at it.