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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 23, 2026



Quoting: This Linux filesystem was supposed to change everything—here's the dark reason it failed —

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There are dozens of Linux file systems, and I'm sure you've heard of ReiserFS at least once. It promised a great deal but ultimately failed. I could give you some technical reason for its demise, but that would be dishonest. The true reason is much darker, and if you heard it, you might appreciate your day a little more.

ReiserFS was a project that promised so much in the early days of Linux, and its lead developer—Hans Reiser—had big aspirations for his invention and company (Namesys). ReiserFS took his Linux file system in an entirely new direction with its B-tree index and tail-packing features—something sorely needed at the time. With distros like SUSE adopting it early, the future looked good for Hans Reiser's gem, but fate had other plans.