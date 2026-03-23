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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 23, 2026



Quoting: On Our Way to Independence: Funding FOSS Force’s Next Year of Coverage - FOSS Force —

You may or may not know that FOSS Force is in the middle of a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to raise $12,000 to cover costs for paying freelance writers for a year. That comes out to $1,000 monthly, and when we have that money raised we’ll have the expense of paying writers covered until March 1 of next year.

We’re calling our campaign the FOSS Force 2026 Independence Drive because it’s meant to help us cover open source for the benefit of users and those who practice in open source space instead of advertisers selling products. In other words, it’s meant to give both our site and our readers independence from the likes of Google. I say we’re “in the middle of” this campaign, because that’s where we hoped we’d be by now when we started it in early February. As it is, we’re just out of the starting gate.

We quickly raised the first $1,000, which covered our writer expenses for February. That’s good. We also fairly quickly raised more than half of the next $1,000, which will cover our writer expenses for the current month. The trouble is, we haven’t seen a donation in well over a week. Maybe that’s because we haven’t been bugging you enough about it. Maybe we need to go all NPR and start publishing a pledge break a couple of times an hour. Probably not. That works well for radio, but I’m pretty sure that it won’t work for a print site.