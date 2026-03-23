today's leftovers

January 7, 2013, at around 4:30 PM New York time. My first commit to OpenBSD. 2,404 commits later, and I remain as wanting to make sure OpenBSD is the best operating system it can be as I was at my first commit. That desire has stayed true even as life has made it impossible to commit at the breakneck pace I did when I was in my mid-20s and only had to worry about grad school.

Now I am a professor, and have been for quite some time. I have my own teams of undergraduate and graduate students who are looking for research opportunities to bolster their resumes and help them achieve their personal and professional goals. And at least part of the time, I have been able to turn to the BSDs for ideas and projects for my students. It is the win-win that I did not know I would have access to all those years ago.

I want to spend this blog post talking about one of my recent publications with some of those grad students, and how it has made me rethink my relationship to the technology and—equally as important—the people.