news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and BSD
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Truth Trapper Keepers | LINUX Unplugged 659
The self-hosted app that turned Chris into a family Time Lord, then we iterate on a long-desired hardware hack.
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Applications
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Ergo IRC Chat Server ☛ Ergo v2.18.0, a new stable release
We’re pleased to announce Ergo v2.18.0, a new stable release. For the official binary release and changelog, see our proprietary prison GitHub [...]
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Improving animations
Animations… Everybody loves animations. They make your desktop look more eye candy, and they also help with guiding or drawing the user’s attention towards certain elements on the screen, for example a new window or a popup or a button, etc.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] We also talk about AlmaLinux improving NVIDIA driver support and building packages for RISC-V CPUs. This past week the systemd project introduced an age tracking feature and we touch upon this change below. Our Questions and Answers column this week talks about how much disk space a fresh install of Linux will require and our poll this week asks our readers to weigh in with recommendations for the ideal root filesystem size. [...]
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BSD
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Brian Callahan ☛ Semi-retirement, or, really, changing my relationship with the BSDs
January 7, 2013, at around 4:30 PM New York time. My first commit to OpenBSD. 2,404 commits later, and I remain as wanting to make sure OpenBSD is the best operating system it can be as I was at my first commit. That desire has stayed true even as life has made it impossible to commit at the breakneck pace I did when I was in my mid-20s and only had to worry about grad school.
Now I am a professor, and have been for quite some time. I have my own teams of undergraduate and graduate students who are looking for research opportunities to bolster their resumes and help them achieve their personal and professional goals. And at least part of the time, I have been able to turn to the BSDs for ideas and projects for my students. It is the win-win that I did not know I would have access to all those years ago.
I want to spend this blog post talking about one of my recent publications with some of those grad students, and how it has made me rethink my relationship to the technology and—equally as important—the people.
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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
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Eric MacAdie ☛ Emacs Carnival: Mistakes and Misconceptions – MacAdie Web Blog
I might split this into two posts. This one will cover mistakes. The next would cover misconceptions.
My mistake was not learning Emacs in more depth when I first became aware of it. For years I got by with a dozen or so commands, and it is only recently that I have starting learning more about what Emacs can do.
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Licensing / Legal
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The Verge ☛ Halide co-founder is suing Sebastiaan de With for taking code to Apple | The Verge
Apple was apparently a big enough fan that it tried to acquire the developer last summer. Those talks never bore fruit, and eventually the company simply hired de With. At the time, it was widely believed that Apple had poached him from Lux. But new allegations from a lawsuit filed by co-founder Ben Sandofsky in the California Superior Court of Santa Cruz claim de With was fired for financial misconduct in December of 2025.
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Standards/Consortia
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Ruben Schade ☛ I can now enjoy FLAC!
I’ve been on record—geddit?—here stating that MP3s are my preferred audio format. MP3 is no longer patent encumbered, it’s widely compatible with anything I throw them onto, and the quality difference between 320 Kb/s MP3s and higher fidelity formats like FLAC (and ALAC) were imperceptible to me.
That was true at the time, but I’ve since proven myself wrong. I can hear the difference. Though it took a few changes in my circumstances to realise.
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